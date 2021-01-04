New York, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biotechnology Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001459/?utm_source=GNW

92 billion in 2019 to $150.06 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to an increase in research and development activities. The market is expected to grow further and reach $210.96 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 12.03%. Biotechnology services is the second-largest sector after biopharmaceuticals which is anticipated to emerge significantly due to increasing research and development activities.



The biotechnology services market consists of the sales of biotechnology services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that engage in conducting research and experimental development in biotechnology. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



North America was the largest region in the biotechnology services market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



In May 2018, Illumina, a US-based biotechnology company serving in research, clinical and applied markets, acquired Edico Genome for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to reduce sequencing data acquisition. Edico Genome’s Bio-IT platform DRAGEN uses field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology with software algorithms and helps in reducing data footprint and time for results. The DRAGEN platform complements Illumina’s sequencing portfolio and helps the customer in reducing investment in IT infrastructure and improve overall efficiency. Edico Genome is an American company dealing in the field of genomics.



The biotechnology services market covered in this report is segmented by service into prevention and disease control; public engagement activities; health education and research; food biotechnology services; donor recruitment; tissue collection; cell processing and isolation; research and development. It is also segmented by industry into clinical research organizations (CROs); contract manufacturers organizations (CMOs); contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMs) and by area of application into pharmaceutical; biotechnological; academic; clinical trial; healthcare sector.



The risk related to genetic data is anticipated to limit the growth of the biotechnology services market. The biotechnological approach of transferring specially created genes for modification in characteristics to create genetically modified organisms (GMOs) has always been considered a threat to human and environmental health. According to the report of the World Conservation Union, there are numerous environmental risks likely to occur by the use of GMOs, which include interbreeding, antibiotic resistance, impact on the ecosystem, creation of new or worse viruses, competition with natural species, unpredictable and unintended effects and ethical concerns. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also set guidelines for manufacturers of GMO food. The National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard has been implemented in the USA from January 2020 making it mandatory to label all foods containing genetically engineered items to be labeled as "bioengineered". Thus, the risk associated with genetically modified items is negatively impacting the growth of the biotechnology services market.



Collaborations and partnerships between industry players are a growing trend in the field of biotech services. In Dec 2019, Interpace Pharma, a subsidiary of Interpace Biosciences, dealing in pharmacogenomics testing, genotyping and biorepository services, collaborated with Genecast Biotechnology Co. Ltd for jointly developing, promoting, and offering translational studies and clinical trial solutions to the industry. This partnership is expected to benefit pharmaceutical and biotech companies to accelerate their biomarker-driven drug development and precision medicine. Genecast is a Chinese company providing a wide range of diagnostic services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies.



The increasing pervasiveness of conditions like hepatitis B, diabetes and cancer is driving the research in biotechnology. Biotechnology uses research tools from biology and chemistry to study the genetic material of bacteria and viruses to check the disease-producing agent. Oncology research is most prominent among biopharma companies. Stem cell treatment, using a monoclonal antibody for therapy and genome sequencing is progressing in medical applications. The sales of global biotech drugs are expected to reach $284 billion in 2020. According to Data-Driven Investor, all sectors of biotech companies together spend 20% of their budget on research and development, accounting for nearly $750 billion in 2018. Therefore, the rising pervasiveness of diseases and huge expenses on R&D is predicted to contribute to the growth of the biotechnology services market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001459/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001