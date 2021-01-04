Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Genetic Toxicology Testing Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (Assays, Reagents & Consumables, Services), Application (Healthcare Industry, Food Industry, Cosmetics Industry, Agriculture Industry) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world's genetic toxicology testing market is projected to reach USD 2 billion by 2025 from USD 1.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.2%.



Growth in this market is primarily driven by increased pharmaceutical research activities, opposition to animal testing, and R&D on early toxicity detection. The increasing focus on drug discovery and personalized medicine using in vitro methods, and the rising demand for humanized animal models, is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the global genetic toxicology services market.



On the other hand, the failure to establish the intricacies of in vivo conditions, lack of in vitro models to study complex endpoints, and the reluctance of regulatory authorities to consider alternative methods for proving safety and efficacy are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.



Based on product, the services segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period



Based on product, the genetic toxicology testing market is segmented into reagents & consumables, assays, and services. The services segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The growing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry, growing government investments in the field of life sciences research, and the increasing research being undertaken with integrated omics studies, which is leading to increased outsourcing of services to contract research organizations (CROs), are factors attributing to the larger share of the segment.



Based on application, the cosmetics industry segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on application, the genetic toxicology testing market is segmented into the healthcare industry (pharmaceutical & biotechnology), food industry, cosmetic industry, and others (agriculture and chemical industries). The cosmetics industry segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



The increasing use of cosmetics owing to the rising disposable incomes and their easy availability to the public has driven the industry to invest in the research of breakthrough products and develop safe products are set to drive market growth.



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the genetic toxicology testing market in 2019

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the genetic toxicology testing market, followed by Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing development of structure-based drug designs, growing academic and government investments in genomics and proteomics research, rising life sciences research funding, high biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and the emerging adoption of advanced technologies in North America.



The presence of a large number of global players in this region is another key factor contributing to the large share of this market segment.



Market Dynamics



Market Drivers

Increased Number of Pharmaceutical R&D Activities

Opposition to Animal Testing of Drugs and Cosmetics

R&D Activities for Early Toxicity Detection in Drugs

Market Restraints

Lack of Validated in Vitro Models to Study Complex Endpoints

Reluctance of Countries Toward Replacement of in Vivo Methods with Alternative Testing

Failure of in Vitro Methods to Achieve Intricacies Similar to in Vivo Methods

Market Opportunities

Increased Focus on Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicines Using in Vitro Methods

Risen Global Demand for Humanized Animal Models

Market Challenges

Regulations and Laws to Ensure Ethical Use of Animals in Research Activities

Dearth of Skilled Professionals

Industry Trends

Increasing Focus on Predictive Toxicology

Parent Market (In Vitro Toxicology Testing): Supply Chain Analysis



COVID-19 Health Assessment

COVID-19 Impact on Genetic Toxicology Services Market

Companies Mentioned

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Creative Bioarray

Creative Biolabs

Cyprotex plc

Environmental Bio-Detection Products Inc. (EBPI)

Eurofins Scientific

Gentronix Limited

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

MB Research Laboratories

Merck KGaA (Millipore Sigma)

Shanghai Medicilon Inc.

Sotera Health LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Toxikon Corporation

