NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in January:



The Demy-Colton Digital Medicine and Medtech Showcase 2021, which is being held virtually from January 11th-15th.

The Company’s presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Wednesday, January 6th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



The H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, which is being held virtually from January 11th-14th.

The Company’s presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, January 11th at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



The Sidoti Winter 2021 Investor Conference, which is being held virtually from January 13th-14th.

Management will present on Wednesday, January 13th at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time.



The ICR Conference 2021, which is being held virtually from January 11th-14th.

Management will present on Thursday, January 14th at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time.



Webcasts of the presentations will be provided under the ‘Events’ section of the Helius Medical Technologies investor relations website at https://heliusmedical.com/index.php/investor-relations/events/upcoming-events. Archives of the webcasts will be available for replay following the conference.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNSTM). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com .

About the PoNS™ Device and PoNS Treatment™

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) is authorized for sale in Canada as a class II, non-implantable, medical device intended as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (MS), and chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (mmTBI) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNS™ is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union (“EU”), and Australia (“AUS”). The device is currently under review for clearance by the FDA. It is also under premarket review by the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS™ is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

