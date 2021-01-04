SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in precision medicine and molecular diagnostics, will discuss the company’s transformation and growth initiatives at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 2:50 p.m. EST on January 11, 2021.



Mr. Diaz will focus on key opportunities to fulfill the company’s mission of improving patient lives by unlocking the power of precision medicine and helping healthcare providers and payers prevent, diagnose and treat disease through the company’s genetic insights. The presentation will be available via a live audio webcast accessible at the following direct link or through the investor information section of Myriad’s website at www.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading precision medicine company dedicated improving and transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across in specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

