Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Satellite Service Market By Service Type, By Access Type, And By End Users, And Segment Forecasts To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) Market is forecast to reach USD 8.20 Billion by 2027, from USD 4.53 Billion in 2019



The growing demand for consistent and uninterrupted services by the maritime and aeronautics sector will drive the growth of the mobile satellite services market.



Mobile satellite services (MSS) offers two-way data and voice communications to users across the globe who are always traveling or are in remote locations. MSS is frequently used for its global reception.



The terminals range in size from handheld to laptop-size. These terminals can be mounted in a vehicle where communications can be maintained even when the vehicle is moving. MSS operates at an L-band, low enough in the frequency spectrum to avoid the rain fade related to higher bandwidth like Ka- and Ku-band fixed satellite systems.



MSS is a mobile telephone service that depends on portable terrestrial satellites rather than a fixed terrestrial satellite and is known as cell phone towers. They can be mounted on moving vehicles such as ships, cars, airplanes, and individuals can also carry them. Businesses adopt voice satellite services to ensure consistent, uninterrupted communications for their workers in mining, fishery, construction, transport, communications, and tourism industries.



North America dominated the market for mobile satellite services owing to high demand from the government, aviation, and maritime sectors. The region has advanced technologies that need uninterrupted and consistent mobile networks. The region occupied 31.9% of the market revenue in the year 2019.



Further key findings from the report suggest

The voice mobile satellite is an effective solution for government agencies to manage coast guards and forest rangers, making it possible for them to aid people on the islands and borders. It is very needed during natural disasters.

Companies are supporting polar adventures by providing tourists with voice satellite services. Polar adventurer Antony Jinman used Iridium GO! for his Antarctica trip.

The increase in the number of flight services has increased the demand for mobile satellite services. Commercial airlines will use it to provide their clients with full internet access, which includes e-mail with attachments, shopping, corporate intranet connectivity, and more. It will also allow airlines to improve their operational efficiency by providing real-time monitoring ability of equipment and inventories.

BFSI sector will record a significant CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. With the banking sector moving towards digitalization, they need to be able to connect with their physical points of presence like branches, kiosks, and ATMs. Banks need to find proper communications to connect to these points to expand their services.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, on May 2019, announced Eutelsat Communications had selected the Hughes JUPITERT System to enable services on its KONNECT new-generation High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) for Western Europe and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) Market State Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increase in demand for satellite and terrestrial mobile technology integration

4.2.2.2. Rise in investment from military and government

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of interoperability between MSS system

4.2.3.2. Regulations regarding the usage of satellite technology

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) By Service Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Service Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2026

5.2. Video Service

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2026 (USD Billion)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 - 2026 (USD Billion)

5.3. Data Service

5.4. Voice Service



Chapter 6. Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) By Access Type Insights & Trends

6.1. Access Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2026

6.2. Land MSS

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2026 (USD Billion)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 - 2026 (USD Billion)

6.3. Aeronautical MSS

6.4. Maritime MSS

6.5. Personal MSS

6.6. Broadcast MSS



Chapter 7. Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) By End Users Insights & Trends

7.1. End Users Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2026

7.2. BFSI

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2026 (USD Billion)

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 - 2026 (USD Billion)

7.3. Aerospace and Defense

7.4. Healthcare

7.5. Public Sector

7.6. IT & Telecom

7.7. Retail



Chapter 8. Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Company Overview

10.2. Financial Performance

10.3. Technology Insights

10.4. Strategic Initiatives

Ericsson Inc.

Intelsat S.A.

Globalstar Inc.

EchoStar Mobile Limited

Thuraya Telecommunications Company

ORBCOMM Europe Holding BV

Hughes Network Systems

Telstra Corporation

SpaceQuest

TerreStar

