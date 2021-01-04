Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Body Composition Analyzers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Self-Assessment Healthcare Tools Rise in Popularity. Body Composition Analyzers Spike 5.4% in 2020



With doctor's offices, health clubs, wellness centers remaining closed, self-assessment healthcare tools are growing in popularity in parallel to home fitness and indoor exercises. A key part of weight management tools, body composition analyzers are vital in tracking the effectiveness of weight gain or weight loss regimes. The market therefore remains relatively shielded as consumers take advanced body composition testing to the comfort of their homes.



Among all the various types of healthcare related products, the pandemic especially is pushing up obesity-related health spending as % of total health expenditure. Maintaining balance between lean body mass and body fat is critical for longevity and good health.



The scenario is expected to drive a 5.4% spike in growth in the year 2020, following which the global market will reach a revised size of US$949.4million by the year 2027, trailing a CAGR of 8.3%. Bio-Impedance Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.6% CAGR to reach US$352million by the end of the analysis period.



Proactive Focus on Health & Well Being Against All Odds is the Consumers' Response to the Pandemic



The COVID-19 pandemic has decimated several industries but bucking the trend is the health, well-being and fitness industry. From dietary supplements, functional foods, nutraceuticals, indoor exercising to weight management, consumers have stepped up their spending on health related products and services. The stress of navigating through difficult and uncertain times is forcing consumers to focus on personal well-being of mind, body, spirit and beyond.



Social, financial, physical, emotional and environmental issues are topping the priority list for consumers. Worries related to finances, childcare, elderly parents, job security, disruption to routine life are all triggers to stress in the current pandemic scenario. Given that stress can weaken the immune system and compromise overall health and wellbeing, consumers are beginning to spend additional time, money and resources on lifestyle changes, routines and food habits to deal with the pandemic.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Endemic Lifestyle Diseases: Cornerstone to Growth of Body Composition Analyzers Market

Bio-Impedance Analyzer Segment to Command Major Share

Product Segment Definitions

Geographic Market Analysis

Recent Market Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Prevalence of Obesity Spurs Growth

Obesity Statistics

Increasing Number of Weight Loss Clinics, Sports Rehabilitation Centers, and Fitness Clubs to Drive Market Growth

Technology Developments Support Market Growth

Bathroom Scales Integrated with Body Fat Analyzers Gain Popularity

BIA Based Devices Gain Traction for Home Base Body Fat Monitoring

Costs and Accuracy Benefits Drive Demand for BIA

Segmental Bioimpedance Gains Traction in Body Composition Analysis

Increasing Osteoporisis Rates Trigger Demand

Aging Population and Growing Incidence of Targeted Conditions Drive Demand for Body composition Analyzers

Select Innovations and Developments

