What's the Role of Clinical Microbiology in Understanding coronavirus Pathogenesis?



The global market for Clinical Microbiology will reach a projected market size of US6.1 billion by the year 2027, trailing a CAGR of 6.4%. As COVID-19 antiviral drugs and vaccine development intensifies, billions of dollars are being invested in over 100 vaccine candidates forcing labs to work at full and extended capacity.



As the coronavirus surges across the globe, vigilance and elevated coronavirus response activities will continue unabated. Laboratories the world over are busy and have been kept open all through the lockdown period as the race to test for infections and develop drugs, diagnostics, and vaccines continues with undiminished fervor. While industrial laboratories were shut down as part of the containment measures, microbiology labs, virology labs, clinical testing labs, research labs and academic labs have been actively involved in the global fight against the pandemic.



Scientists across the worlds are working away in labs analyzing data and finding newer ways to advance their coronavirus research projects. By isolating and differentiating microorganisms, clinical microbiology plays a pivotal role in supporting the global response against COVID-19. The ability to quickly and easily classify a deadly virus like COVID-19 in minutes is of immense importance in planning and mobilizing medical needs.



The COVID-19 serology race is getting bigger and faster. Serology tests remain important as it supports community surveillance efforts by playing a key role in identifying individuals with past COVID-19 infections. Responding in droves are developers racing to develop new COVID-19 antibody tests, and laboratories preparing to test samples. The U. S. and Europe together account for a major chunk of the global market. Growth in the coming years will stem from developing countries in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, driven by increasing automation and growing use of rapid microbiological tests.



Unprepared for the Current Pandemic, A Wiser World in the Post COVID-19 Era Will Stand Committed to Virology, Research, & Healthcare



The healthcare and medical system in most parts of the world are in crisis after decades of neglect. With the pandemic exposing the under-preparedness of health systems worldwide, the healthcare industry has suddenly emerged into a key focus area. Governments worldwide have voiced plans to strengthen the healthcare system. Already governments have announced budgetary support to strengthen the health system`s response to COVID-19.



From stepping up clinical research activities to constructing new hospitals and procuring critical care life support devices, several measures are being implemented. The world will need to double its healthcare coverage in the coming years. Countries worldwide will need to intensify efforts to expand healthcare services and increase spending to least an additional 1.5% to 2.0% of GDP on primary care than current spends to ensure universal health coverage by 2030.



The scenario brings good news for the clinical microbiology market as it brings new opportunities for demand growth of instruments and reagents. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market for automated and rapid microbiological tests. Emerging nations, such as China, India, and Brazil, present significant opportunities due to their constantly growing healthcare infrastructure.



In the post COVID-19 period, Asia will record growth supported by the rising prevalence of various pathogenic diseases, need to accelerate microbiological testing and discovery of adapting and mutating bacterium. Currently, clinical microbiology is widely used in Asia to identify fungal, bacterial and parasitic infections. Focus on healthcare reforms, emphasis on controlling costs of public hospitals, continuous rise in number of patients at primary healthcare centers, and rapid growth of private hospitals will spur growth of independent clinical diagnostics automation.



Microbiology Laboratories Switch to Automation to Push Yields

Clinical Microbiology Market Benefits from Digitalization and Robotization Trend

Integration of Clinical Microbiology with Cloud Computing

Artificial Intelligence Holds Positive Implications for Automation of Clinical Microbiology

Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics Drive Market Growth

Emerging Technologies in Clinical Microbiology Diagnostics Aim at Faster Diagnosis

Technological Advances Crucial to Sustain Future Market Growth

Rapid Diagnostics Bring in a Transformation

Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Revolutionize Microbiological Testing

Traditional Rapid Microbiological Tests Make Way for New, Probe Tests

Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Throws the Spotlight on Microbial Testing

Research in Stem Cell Technology, and Regenerative Medicine Expand Growth Opportunities

Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Amplify Growth

Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer Disease

Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Drives Growth

Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Infections Drive Growth

Influenza Boosts Rapid Test Prospects

Rise in Prevalence of COPD Augments Demand

Rise in Pollution Levels Trigger Increase in Respiratory Diseases

Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets to Propel Demand

Demographic Shifts & Societal Changes Drive Demand for Test Volumes

