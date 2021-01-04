SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that Rohan Palekar, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate update at the virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference to be held January 11-14, 2021.



The presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, starting at 6 a.m. EST on Monday, January 11, 2021. An archived webcast will also be accessible in the investor section of 89bio’s website.

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21. BIO89-100 is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Martins

Chief Financial Officer

investors@89bio.com

Media Contact:

Peter Duckler

773-343-3069

pduckler@w2ogroup.com