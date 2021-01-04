ZEELAND, Mich., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, is pleased to announce that it will release its 2020 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Friday, January 29, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9:30am ET to discuss the results. The call will also be available to the general public via a live audio webcast.



The dial-in number to participate in the call is (844) 389-8658, passcode 1054528. Participants may listen to the call via audio streaming at www.gentex.com or by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dqow5rdv.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the call at http://ir.gentex.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-past-events.

