CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 4 JANUARY 2021 AT 3 PM (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is to deliver a further order of next-generation electric (NGE) straddle carriers to Maher Terminals LLC for use at their marine container terminal in New Jersey, USA. The order for 42 machines was booked in Cargotec’s Q4 2020 order intake with delivery scheduled for Q3 of 2021.

Maher Terminals is one of the largest privately held, multi-user container terminal operators in the world. The company has developed North America’s largest marine container terminal in the Port of New York and New Jersey.



The new machines form part of Maher’s comprehensive fleet renewal program and will bring the total number of Kalmar straddle carriers in current operation by Maher Terminals to close to 250. When this new order has been completed, the number of Kalmar straddle carriers delivered to Maher Terminals will exceed 400 straddle carriers since 1980, which is a truly historic and significant milestone for both Maher and Kalmar.



The next-generation machines delivered to Maher Terminals will have a 50-ton twin-lift capacity and feature a variety of customer-specific options that have been jointly developed as part of Kalmar’s long cooperation with Maher. They will have a stacking height of 4-high and feature Kalmar’s unique and highly robust mobile drives, which have proven to our customers globally a significant increase in reliability and uptime.



Lou Allora, Vice-President and General Manager of Engineering Services, Maher Terminals LLC: “Kalmar is a highly important strategic partner for our business. Together, we have developed and maintained a strong partnership based on openness and transparency over four decades of working together. We appreciate the proactive service we receive from the Kalmar team when addressing service and warranty issues, which ensures we can continue to provide our customers with the highest possible level of service.”



Troy Thompson, Vice President, Sales, Kalmar Americas: “We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with Maher Terminals and that our equipment continues to be the backbone of their fleet. The repeat straddle carrier orders placed by Maher Terminals demonstrate the high level of confidence they have in the quality and reliability of both our offering and our aftermarket support.”

Troy Thompson, Vice President, Sales, Kalmar Americas tel. +1 919 949 1192



Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com



Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centers and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2019 totaled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

