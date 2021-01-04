TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint Partners), a Toronto-based independent, active manager of specialty alternative investment solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of their Digital Asset Group and the appointment of Alex Tapscott as Managing Director to lead the new Group.



Alex Tapscott is an entrepreneur, writer and seasoned capital markets professional focused on the impact of blockchain and cryptocurrencies on financial markets, business and government.

“We’re thrilled to have Alex join our team,” says Ninepoint Partners co-CEO and Managing Partner, James Fox. “We believe digital assets have an important and undeniable role to play in the future, and, as an industry thought leader, Alex will be leading Ninepoint’s efforts to educate our clients on this important sector. We can’t think of a more capable and accomplished individual for the role.”

Alex is the co-author of the critically-acclaimed, non-fiction best-seller, Blockchain Revolution, which has been translated into more than 15 languages. He is also the editor of Financial Services Revolution: How Blockchain is Transforming Money, Markets and Banking.

Alex is sought-after globally for his expertise in blockchain and digital assets by business and government audiences. He has delivered speeches and executive briefings in more than 25 countries to large financial services firms and global corporations. His TEDx talk, Blockchain is Eating Wall Street, has been viewed over 725,000 times.

Alex’s writing has been featured in The New York Times, Harvard Business Review, The Globe and Mail, The National Post, Fortune, and many other publications.

In 2017, Alex co-founded the Blockchain Research Institute (BRI), a global think-tank investigating blockchain strategies, opportunities and use-cases. Alex was also a co-founder and the CEO of a blockchain-focused venture capital firm. Alex is a CFA charterholder.

“I am delighted to join Ninepoint Partners to launch the Digital Assets Group,” says Alex. “Ninepoint is an innovative and entrepreneurial company with a strong track record in the alternative asset space. As a firm, we are perfectly positioned to enter the dynamic digital asset ecosystem. Digital assets and blockchain will transform money, markets, and business in profound ways. This fast-emerging asset class is an important addition to a well-diversified portfolio.”

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets & Alternative Income. Ninepoint Digital Asset Group is a division of Ninepoint Partners.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners, please visit www.ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Please visit www.ninepoint.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Ninepoint Partners LP

Drew Williams

416-943-4994

dwilliams@ninepoint.com