SCANFIL PLC          MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS      4 JANUARY  2021  3:00 P.M.

Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:                                   Kristoffer Asklöv
Position:                              Other senior manager
Issuer:                                  Scanfil Oyj
LEI:                                       7437004XD6U0FFDCT507
Notification type:                  INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number:              7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210104113300_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-12-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
Volume: 15 Unit price: 6.64 EUR
Volume: 20 Unit price: 6.64 EUR

Aggregated transactions
Volume: 35 Volume weighted average price: 6.64 EUR


Transaction date: 2020-12-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
Volume: 178 Unit price: 6.5 EUR
Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.5 EUR
Volume: 20 Unit price: 6.5 EUR
Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.5 EUR
Volume: 150 Unit price: 6.5 EUR
Volume: 2 Unit price: 6.5 EUR
Volume: 2 Unit price: 6.5 EUR
Volume: 35 Unit price: 6.5 EUR
Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.5 EUR
Volume: 3,577 Unit price: 6.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions
Volume: 4,965 Volume weighted average price: 6.5 EUR


SCANFIL PLC

Petteri Jokitalo
CEO


For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com