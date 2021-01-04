SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 4 JANUARY 2021 3:00 P.M.
Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kristoffer Asklöv
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Scanfil Oyj
LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210104113300_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-12-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
Volume: 15 Unit price: 6.64 EUR
Volume: 20 Unit price: 6.64 EUR
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 35 Volume weighted average price: 6.64 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-12-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
Volume: 178 Unit price: 6.5 EUR
Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.5 EUR
Volume: 20 Unit price: 6.5 EUR
Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.5 EUR
Volume: 150 Unit price: 6.5 EUR
Volume: 2 Unit price: 6.5 EUR
Volume: 2 Unit price: 6.5 EUR
Volume: 35 Unit price: 6.5 EUR
Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.5 EUR
Volume: 3,577 Unit price: 6.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 4,965 Volume weighted average price: 6.5 EUR
SCANFIL PLC
Petteri Jokitalo
CEO
For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com
Scanfil Oyj
Sievi, FINLAND
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: