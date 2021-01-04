MONTREAL, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Base Commerce, LLC (“Base”), a leading provider of integrated payment solutions.



The acquisition expands Nuvei’s product capabilities with a proprietary ACH processing platform, further diversifies its acquiring portfolio, enhances sponsor bank coverage, and enlarges the Company’s distribution network.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei, the payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes worldwide, supports 450 local and alternative payment methods and nearly 150 currencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace. For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

