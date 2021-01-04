SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW ) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, plans to report its third quarter fiscal 2021 results on or before February 15, 2021.



AMMO anticipates reporting in excess of $16.5 million in revenue for the third quarter of the Company’s 2021 fiscal year on February 15, 2021, an increase over the previous revenue guidance of $15 million. “Across all departments, I am proud of our team’s work in these challenging times. We are poised to report a 489% year-over-year revenue increase for our fiscal 2021 third quarter ending December 31, 2020,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s chairman and CEO. “We expect to report a 38% sequential revenue increase when comparing the reported $12.0 million in revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Our team has answered the bell and their tireless work, coupled with our increase in efficiencies and output capacity are being represented in the numbers,” said Mr. Wagenhals.

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. AMMO, Inc. (the “Company and/or AMMO”) designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, and OPS (One Precise Shot) a lead-free frangible tactical line of munitions for self-defense. For more information please visit: www.ammo-inc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

