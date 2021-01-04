TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through a strategic alliance for employment equity and organizational excellence, The Inclusion Project (TIP) and Excellence Canada (EC) are supporting Canada’s top organizations, institutions, and stakeholders to advance racial equity, diversity, and inclusion (REDI) across public and private sectors.



The strategic alliance will leverage multi-sector partnerships for delivery of REDI programming through the Employment Equity Partnership (EEP). EEP is a public-private sector initiative of The Inclusion Project on data-driven solutions to systemic racism and inequitable employment in Canada. EEP engages employers to benchmark the diversity of their current workforce and co-develop pathways for engaging talents from under-represented groups, including Indigenous, Black, and people of colour communities.

TIP and EC will strengthen accountability and systems change within Canada’s leading organizations through customized training, process standardization, REDI audits, assessments, intercultural competence development, benchmarking, and scorecard metrics for participating organizations.

“Our goal is to further inclusion, innovation, and leadership through partnership and collaboration among organizations, communities, and institutions across Canada; we are excited to be furthering these through this partnership,” said Ruth Mojeed, Chief Equity Officer of The Inclusion Project.

“Excellence Canada is delighted to have entered into a strategic alliance with The Inclusion Project in order to assist organizations in developing policies, procedures, and practices that will make EDI a strategic imperative,” said Allan Ebedes, President & CEO of Excellence Canada.

TIP and EC will report on and award organizations leading in “REDI” excellence, with models for REDI innovation, leadership, and representation, through the Canada Awards for Excellence program.

About The Inclusion Project

The Inclusion Project (TIP) is a social innovation network and resource hub for organizations, communities, and institutions engaged in knowledge development and practice to further racial equity, diversity, and inclusion (REDI).

TIP operates a full-service consultancy to support and strengthen intercultural competence through EDI audits, readiness assessment, coaching, mentoring, benchmarking, and strategic action planning and framework development. Find out more www.theinclusionproject.com

About Excellence Canada

Excellence Canada is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to help organizations improve their performance. Excellence Canada recognizes excellence in organizations across Canada by providing measurable standards and objective validation through the Canada Awards for Excellence program.

Excellence Canada develops Standards for Excellence, namely the “Organizational Excellence Standard”, the “Healthy Workplace Standard”, and the “Mental Health at Work” framework. Find out more at www.excellence.ca

For media inquiries:

Allan Ebedes

Excellence Canada

allan@excellence.ca

416-251-7600 X230

Ruth Mojeed

The Inclusion Project

rmojeed@theinclusionproject.com

778-350-9086