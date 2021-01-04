4 January 2021
Announcement no. 1/2021
Payment of dividend following the sale of Alm. Brand Bank A/S
The Board of Directors of Alm. Brand A/S has today decided to distribute the freed-up capital of DKK 1.2 billion following the sale of Alm. Brand Bank A/S equalling DKK 8.00 per share.
The distribution of the freed-up capital from the sale of the banking activities is separate from the Group’s operations.
The Group’s capital base and liquitidity position remain strong with a significant excess position relative to the regulatory requirements. At the end of the third quarter 2020, Alm. Brand Forsikring A/S (Non-life insurance) and Alm. Brand Liv og Pension A/S (Life insurance) had a solvency cover of 395% and 763% respectively.
The payment of the extraordinary dividend will take place on 8 January 2021 with ex-dividend date on 6 January 2021.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
First Vice President, Investor Relations Senior Investor Relations Officer
Lars Holm Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 2510 4717 Mobile no. +45 5143 8002
Press:
Head of Media Relations
Maria Lindeberg
Mobile no. +45 2499 8455
