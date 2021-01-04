TAMPA, FL, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce GGToor.com overview and events for January 2021.

At the beginning of the pandemic, our CEO, John V. Whitman Jr. realized that we had to adapt, get creative and go online. This was a truly visionary decision, and now we are running our own online tournaments with thousands of dollars in prize pools. Genres and brands intermingled in new ways trying to provide fan engagement opportunities. These new blends found an on-and-offline footing where they could look to emulate, or in some cases, replicate event and tournament structures.

Shadow Gaming and its brand GGToor.com has a footing in an industry that offers an unlimited amount of growth opportunities. We changed to a fully online setup, and with over 17 events with ten different game titles, you can imagine this is a huge effort for a brand new eSports operation that nine months ago did not even exist. We have been true to our Mission statement, “To create opportunities for enthusiasts in eSports by empowering and partnering with them to organize events and play the game they love.”

As we empower more gamers to be their best in our tournaments, our company is pleased that our 2021 short term and long term goals are on track to be cash flow positive within 90 to 120 days. This past December, we did launch our paid subscription service and per event entry fee and is taking off well 21% of our player base having paid for the per event entry fee. To participate in one event, for a limited time we have a special of only $10, which is 60% off the regular price, and $7.99 per month if you purchase a six month subscription, which is 70% off. We also offer branded merchandise, and we are exploring other revenue streams such as streaming advertising and new sponsors that can fuel our growth in the next 6 months.

As we start the new year, Shadow gaming, GGToor.com, is moving at a fast pace in 2021. Our January events calendar ready to view. Go to https://ggtoor.com/calendar.php to see what is going on this year. On January 9th another POKEMON TCGO, on January 16th our first SMITE event, on January 23rd a big $3000 prize pool. On January 30th TEAM FORTRESS 2 for our EU for our Europe player base.

Luis A. Arce, President of Shadow Gaming, said, “Our hard work and dedication is paying off, but I must thank our CEO, John V. Whitman Jr., for his visons and my team at Shadow Gaming, especially Miguel Munoz and Jim Hurley, for their hard work. 2021 will be our breakthrough year.”

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you, and choose between Bronze Plan, Gold Plan or Diamond Plan https://ggtoor.com/join.php.

If you want to be an organizer bring your team or friends to GGtoor. We can help you grow and support you so you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun. You can be sure that GGToor is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://ggtoor.com/organizerlogin.php id you have any questions about our events visit Discord https://discord.gg/ed9U6ShX, https://twitter.com/shadowgamingtn, https://www.twitch.tv/shadowgamingfps.

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s new portal GGToor.com has been launched and is one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register, log on to https://ggtoor.com/. In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

