Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Damper Actuators Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The damper actuators market is poised to grow by $ 563.88 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the surge in construction activity parallel to affordable technological accessibility, proven and successful track record of early adopters and enhanced solution offerings for damper actuators and energy efficiency programs and government regulations.

This study identifies the growth in non-residential applications due to standardization of building design and approval procedures as one of the prime reasons driving the damper actuators market growth during the next few years. Also, Internet of Things (IoT) in HVAC industry and increased adaptation of two-position actuators will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on damper actuators market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The damper actuators market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading damper actuators market vendors that include Azbil Corp., BELIMO Holding AG, Dwyer Instruments Inc., ElectroCraft Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, National Environmental Products Ltd., Rotork Plc, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG.

Also, the damper actuators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Non-spring return damper actuators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Spring return damper actuators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Azbil Corp.
  • BELIMO Holding AG
  • Dwyer Instruments Inc.
  • ElectroCraft Inc.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Johnson Controls International Plc
  • National Environmental Products Ltd.
  • Rotork Plc
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ijbuct

