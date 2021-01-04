Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Damper Actuators Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The damper actuators market is poised to grow by $ 563.88 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the surge in construction activity parallel to affordable technological accessibility, proven and successful track record of early adopters and enhanced solution offerings for damper actuators and energy efficiency programs and government regulations.



This study identifies the growth in non-residential applications due to standardization of building design and approval procedures as one of the prime reasons driving the damper actuators market growth during the next few years. Also, Internet of Things (IoT) in HVAC industry and increased adaptation of two-position actuators will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on damper actuators market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The damper actuators market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading damper actuators market vendors that include Azbil Corp., BELIMO Holding AG, Dwyer Instruments Inc., ElectroCraft Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, National Environmental Products Ltd., Rotork Plc, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG.



Also, the damper actuators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



