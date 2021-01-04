DAMASCUS, Ore., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of a new baby girl becoming a part of her cherished church community, Joan Segrin wrote “The Sweet Sound of Laughter” to honor young girls and their God-given gifts. This delightful children’s book follows four young ladies as they receive personal gifts by the King. One in particular, Dorothy, was confused by her gift, and it takes her until the end of the story to figure out how magnificent it truly is.

Dorothy was given a “ladder” and dragged it along as she and her friends traveled to make a difference in people’s lives. Dorothy found herself acting as the comic relief as they tended to members of their community, making a sick boy feel better, entertaining a traveler and bringing joy to a crabby woman who hadn’t shown it in years. Even without a full understanding of her gift, Dorothy was still able to make a difference in the lives of those around her.

“With ‘The Sweet Sound of Laughter’ I want young readers to realize that they are unique and specially gifted to make a positive difference in the lives of their family, neighbors, friends and community,” said Segrin. “Discovering who you are is always an adventure!”

“The Sweet Sound of Laughter” reminds all children, especially young girls, that they have God-given talents—even when they are unsure of what those talents actually are. Parents, foster and adoptive families, and grandparents can use this book as a tool to help children develop self-love, confidence and faith at a young age.

“The Sweet Sound of Laughter”

By Joan Segrin

ISBN: 978-1-6642-0305-1 (softcover); 978-1-6642-0307-5 (hardcover); 978-1-6642-0306-8 (e-book)

Available at the WestBow Press Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About the author

Joan Segrin, a natural story-teller, wrote “The Sweet Sound of Laughter” when she was tasked with developing a devotional at her friend’s adoption shower. Setting out to speak to women and girls, Segrin put pen to paper and asked the Lord for guidance. Then, one hour later and with help from God, this delightful children’s book was born. Segrin loves Jesus because He has beautifully rewritten her own life story. Joan is a wife, mother and grandmother who resides in Damascus, Oregon. To connect with Segrin regarding her book, please visit her website: www.jsegrin.com.

About WestBow Press

