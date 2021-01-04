Singapore , Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wisebitcoin, a new cryptocurrency exchange offering deep liquidity and around-the-clock customer service, has announced its official launch today, after years of development in stealth mode.

Wisebitcoin’s unique offerings include cloud services that anchor over 200 other cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide and connect to the cloud of 15 million users and 280+ merchants. Wisebitcoin features up to 100X leverage, $6 billion daily trading volume, and over 2.3 million tps single trading pairs.

"I am thrilled to announce that Wisebitcoin has launched today after many months of development. Wisebitcoin is a new exchange that will be the preferred method of buying and selling crypto for professional traders around the world,” said Wisebitcoin’s adviser Junghwan Cho.

After launching a beta version in 2018, the team at Wisebitcoin upgraded the system and set up a connection to the cloud last year. The platform offers over 50 cryptocurrencies for spot trading, including BTC, USDT, ETH and other digital assets. It features perpetual trading for USDT swaps and coin swaps in the futures exchange, and offers over 100 trading pairs and over 30 cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals including BTC, ETH, and USDT.

With a simple, user-friendly interface, a mobile app and an insurance fund to protect assets, Wisebitcoin aims to become the exchange of choice for professional crypto traders and margin traders around the globe.

About Wisebitcoin

Headquartered in Singapore, Wisebitcoin is an innovative global decentralized exchange platform for professional traders. With a multicultural team of over 50 specialists, Wisebitcoin provides unparalleled levels of service including 24/7 live phone support, cloud service, an affiliate program, deep liquidity and more. To learn more, please visit www.wisebitcoin.com or https://twitter.com/wisebitcoin.

Contact info:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com

Singapore, January 4, 2020

