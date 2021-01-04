VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hootsuite announced today the appointment of Melissa Murray Bailey as Senior Vice President, Global Sales. Bailey, who will lead Hootsuite’s global sales teams—with a focus on high growth, customer value, and retention—brings over two decades of experience in sales, leadership, international business, and winning.

“Melissa is a thoughtful, clear, and engaging leader who approaches her work with a growth mindset and focus; she is perfectly poised to lead our global sales teams and strategy as we move into a period of accelerated growth,” said Tom Keiser, CEO of Hootsuite. “In addition to an impressive professional background, Melissa shares Hootsuite’s enthusiasm around purpose and value evidenced through her active support of community organizations that help children reach their full potential.”

Bailey joined Hootsuite most recently from LinkedIn where she was Head of Sales for North America Talent Brand and Hiring Solutions. She has a successful track record scaling organizations and leading international regions across APAC, India, LATAM, North America, and Australia, for industry leaders such as Universum Global, The Corporate Executive Board (now Gartner) and Accenture.

“Hootsuite has shown me that they are focused on continuing to innovate their platform with the customer at the center of all they do. That resonates with me, it’s how I approach everything I do,” said Melissa Murray Bailey, Global SVP of Sales, Hootsuite. “As social becomes a critical tool for companies to market their products, support their customers, and grow their business, Hootsuite is well-positioned for expansive growth. I am looking forward to joining Tom and the rest of the team as we build deeper relationships with our customers so together we can ride the lightning bolt that is social media.”

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mmurraybailey/

Twitter: @MMurrayBailey

Hootsuite is the global leader in social media management with over two-hundred thousand paid accounts and millions of users, spanning brands and organizations of all sizes from the smallest SMBs to the largest enterprise, in every corner of the world. Hootsuite’s unparalleled expertise in social media management and social selling empowers organizations to strategically grow their brand, businesses, and customer relationships with social. Hootsuite Academy, the industry leading online learning platform, empowers growth through social media certifications, and has delivered over one million courses to over half a million people worldwide. To learn more, visit www.hootsuite.com.







