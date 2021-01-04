SHANGHAI, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life comes with many valuable lessons at all ages. In Ryan O'Connor's debut book, "Bobby the Bear and His Missing Dinner," readers will be taken on an adventure that follows Bobby the Bear and his friends Fred the Fox, Tanya the Tiger, Rachel the Rabbit and Peter the Panther, as they try to find Bobby's dinner. With a background in teaching, O’Connor’s new tale will teach children a valuable life lesson through Bobby and his fellow furry friends.



Throughout the book, readers will witness the beauty of friendship and how important it is to help a friend who is in need. O’Connor’s story illustrates the power of honesty and friendship, while Bobby looks for his missing dinner. The quest takes an unexpected twist, and Bobby helps a friend learn the importance of not stealing and how forgiveness is crucial within a friendship.



“I originally wrote the ‘Bobby the Bear’ series for my nieces and nephews,” said O’Connor. “I wanted to tell them a story they would like and learn a valuable lesson from. Being a literature teacher, I understand the value of reading and storytelling. My books' purpose is based on morals and life lessons that can be taught through creative stories."



Ultimately, “Bobby the Bear and His Missing Dinner” is a book for all ages and not only provides an entertaining story but valuable lessons everyone should learn.



“Bobby the Bear and His Missing Dinner”

By Ryan O’Connor

ISBN: 978-1-6641-3212-2 (softcover); 978-1-6641-3213-9 (hardcover); 978-1-6641-3211-5 (eBook)

Available at Xlibris, Amazon and Barnes & Noble



About the author

Ryan O'Connor is a literature and writing teacher in Shanghai, China, and the author of the children's book series "Bobby the Bear," which includes "Bobby the Bear and His Missing Dinner" and "Merry Christmas, Bobby the Bear!" With a background in sports journalism and education, O'Connor has now turned his focus to writing children's books. Through unique characters, he provides children with moral and life lessons. O'Connor has earned a Bachelor's degree in journalism, where he would go on to win numerous awards for sports writing and earned a Master's in Education. He is currently writing another children's book about the Chinese New Year, which focuses on empowering girls to dream big, and how they can conquer anything. O’Connor is a native of Pittsburg, Kansas. To learn more, please visit www.ryanoconnorauthor.com.





