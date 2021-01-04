Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HVAC Rental Equipment Market Analysis By Type, By Application, And Segment Global Forecast to 2026 - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The HVAC Rental Equipment Market size is projected to register a CAGR of 5.4% through the forecast period, to reach USD 6.62 Billion in 2027 from USD 4.28 Billion in 2019.



The increasing demand for HVAC rental equipment from the food and beverage industry is one of the main market drivers. In expanding economic opportunities, the food and beverage industry plays a key role. The industry is increasingly witnessing changes in consumption patterns. The increasing disposable incomes of the middle class, especially in APAC, are driving the market growth.



The latest market-driven trend is strict regulations on the use of refrigerants in Europe. In many countries across the globe, the growing demand for manufactured refrigerants for air conditioner applications is a major concern. Refrigerants are a source of greenhouse gasses contributing to global warming.



Low rental service preference is one of the main factors hindering the market growth. However, consumers still tend to buy and sell the equipment after its intended purpose has been met, and this is one of the main challenges affecting the growth of the global HVAC rental equipment market.



Further key findings from the report suggest

The industrial application segment dominated the HVAC rental equipment market and accounted for more than 56% of the market share by 2019. This segment will remain the largest, and by 2027 it is projected to reach more than USD 4.8 Billion. The growing demand for nuclear-powered HVAC systems and mining sectors are factors expected to stimulate the growth of this market segment in the coming years. Additionally, strict F&B industry regulations will further drive this segment's growth

The industrial application segment dominated the HVAC rental equipment market and accounted for more than 56% of the market share by 2019. This segment will remain the largest, and by 2027 it is projected to reach more than USD 4.8 Billion. The growing demand for nuclear-powered HVAC systems and mining sectors are factors expected to stimulate the growth of this market segment in the coming years. Additionally, strict F&B industry regulations will further drive this segment's growth

North America dominated the commercial HVAC rental equipment market and accounted for around 45% of the revenue share in 2019. The U.S. is a key revenue-generator in the region. The rapid growth of the construction industry and an increase in LEED buildings will drive growth prospects in the Americas for the HVAC rental market.

The significant players in the HVAC Rental Equipment Market include Aggreko (U.K.), Carrier (U.S.), Johnson Controls (U.S.), Hertz Equipment Rental (U.S.), Trane (Ireland), Sunbelt Rentals (U.S.), United Rentals (U.S.), Cool Breeze Rentals (Australia), HVAC Rentals (Canada), Reliance Commercial Solutions (India), and Temp-Air (U.S.).

