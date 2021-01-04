LONDON, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Like many, Ginger Leigh Davies spent a lifetime learning how to “fit in” by adhering to social norms and figuring out how to hide/deny her truth. In Davies’ debut poetry book “Dancing with Demons” readers will be enthralled as they discover the author’s journey towards self-acceptance. The author showcases a raw collection of poems identifying how she was able to break free from standards set by society and embrace her unique identity.

Within this magical collection of poems, Davies shares relatable anecdotes of dreams, pain, love, sadness and darkness as she faces inner demons in search for truth. After a traumatic accident, Davies wanted to chronicle her deeply seated emotions in order to share how she overcame her identity issues to inspire others to journey towards self-discovery.

“As a child, I spent hours deep in books where I finally felt liberated to set free the emotions I had spent so much time hiding.” said Davies. “A near fatal accident left me in a coma and the brain injury stripped me of the barriers I had erected to insulate myself from those emotions. This book is my journey to self-acceptance.”

With “Dancing with Demons,” Davies hopes that her heart-wrenching collection of poetry helps readers, who are struggling or have struggled in the past, find peace knowing they are not alone. The author presents a journey, filled with musical language, that will resonate with readers from bleakness and despair into a place of light and beauty.

About the author

Raised a nomad of sorts, author Ginger Leigh Davies spent many hours lost in books to hide her emotions. Over time, that strategy evolved into writing to work through emotional issues. In her debut poetry book “Dancing with Demons,” she shares a view from inside the chrysalis that she used to transform herself. Davies has worked in multiple fields from finance to technology and has a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of California, Davis. She currently resides in Cornwall, England

