Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Lingerie Market by Product Type (Bra, knickers & Panties, Lounge Wear, Shape Wear, Others), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline (Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Independent Retailers, Others), by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australian Lingerie Market is expected to undergo robust growth with more women becoming fashion-conscious and willing to spend on high quality and stylish innerwear.



The rising disposable income is another key factor supporting the growth of the lingerie market in the country. With the ever-growing movements of social consciousness, the lingerie brands are focusing more on what matters to the customers along with increasing availability through online channel. The increasing necessity for bras and underpants are going to propel the Australian Lingerie Market growth in the next five years.



Additionally, consumers' preference for exclusive products is supporting the demand for luxury lingerie. According to the latest data, over 2.5 million Australian women aged 14 or above, regularly buy underwear, making at least one purchase in any four-week period of time. This data indicates that the lingerie market in Australia is poised to undergo significant growth in the coming years.



The Australian Lingerie Market has been categorized based on product type and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented into bra, knickers & panties, lounge wear, shape wear and others. The demand for knickers and panties is considerably high in the Australian market with more women spending on them. The segment is expected to witness high growth in the coming years as women are now looking for more comfortable and stylish knickers and panties.



Based on distribution channel, the Australian Lingerie Market is segmented into offline and online channels. The offline channel is further categorized into hypermarkets/supermarkets, independent retailers and others. The offline segment dominated the market share in Australia with stores like target offering discount on purchase of lingerie. The retail stores are continuously focusing on increasing their sale by offering discount and wide variety of luxury lingerie.



Some of the major players operating in the Australian Lingerie Market are Victoria's Secret, Honeybirdette, Wolf & Whistle, Chantelle, Hanes Brands, Maison Lejaby, NICO, Triumph, Juem and Palindrome, among others.



Leading companies are focusing on launching new wears which ensures comfort. They are also undertaking other growth strategies like brand promotion and joint ventures to expand their market share.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Australia Lingerie Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Australia Lingerie Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Bra, knickers & Panties, Lounge Wear, Shape Wear & Others)

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline (Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Independent Retailers, Others)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Australia Bra Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1.1. By Product Type (Push-Up Bra, Padded Bra, Sports Bra, Underwire Bra, Full Cup Bra & Others)

7.2.1.2. By Distribution Channel

7.2.2. Pricing Analysis



8. Australia Knickers & Panties Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1.1. By Product Type (Boy Shorts, Classic Briefs, French Cut Panties, Seamless Panties, Bikini & Others)

8.2.1.2. By Distribution Channel

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. Australia Lounge Wear Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1.1. By Product Type (Mini Dress, Capris, Shorts, Pajama Set, Nighty & Others)

9.2.1.2. By Distribution Channel

9.3. Pricing Analysis



10. Australia Shape Wear Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1.1. By Product Type (Bikini Shaper, Body Shaper, Tummy Shaper & Thigh Shaper)

10.2.1.2. By Distribution Channel

10.3. Pricing Analysis



11. Supply Chain Analysis



12. Import Export Analysis



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Trends & Developments



15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



16. Australia Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Victorias Secret Stores Brand Management Inc.

17.2. Honeybirdette Pty. Ltd.

17.3. Wolf & Whistle Limited

17.4. Chantelle Lingerie Limited

17.5. Hanes Brands Inc,

17.6. Maison Lejaby

17.7. NICO COrp.

17.8. Triumph International

17.9. Juem

17.10. Palindrome



18. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7y3kdx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900