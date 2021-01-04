Scatec ASA will effective from tomorrow, 5 January 2021, trade under the ticker SCATC. The change in company ticker from SSO to SCATC is due to the previously announced name change from Scatec Solar ASA to Scatec ASA. The ISIN number remains unchanged.
For further information, please contact:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR, tel: +47 950 38 364
email: ingrid.aarsnes@scatec.com
About Scatec ASA
Scatec is an integrated independent renewable power producer, delivering affordable, rapidly deployable and sustainable clean energy worldwide. A long-term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains power plants and has an installation track record of more than 1.6 GW. The company has a total of 1.9 GW in operation and under construction on four continents.
With an established global presence and a significant project pipeline, the company is targeting a capacity of 4.5 GW in operation and under construction by end of 2021. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SSO’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com.
