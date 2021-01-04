Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethiopia Two Wheeler Market, by Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Scooter/Moped), by Engine Capacity (Up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 250-500cc and Above 500cc), by Company and by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Ethiopian Two-Wheeler Market is projected to grow at CAGR of above 5% by 2025 in value terms, owing to government initiatives to develop the transportation system.



Ethiopia's public transportation system lacks effective management for meeting the growing trip frequency and the need of mobility of people as well as goods, which is likely to propel the demand of two-wheelers in the next five years. Moreover, poor access to workplace, education, health and other services due to ineffective public transport network in Ethiopia has led to two-wheelers emerging out as a prominent mode of transport in the country.



Based on the vehicle type, the motorcycle segment dominated the market in terms of volume and the segment is expected to maintain its position in the next five years, owing to high adoption in areas of heavy traffic congestion, utilitarian nature of two-wheelers and the high demand of motorcycles among tourists.



Major companies operating in the Ethiopian Two-Wheeler Market are Honda Motors, Harley Davidson, Piaggio, BMW, Bajaj Auto Ltd., Kawasaki Motors, Yamaha, Suzuki, KTM, TVS Motor Company etc.



The companies operating in the market are focusing on launching new products with increased speed to increase their share in the market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Ethiopia Two Wheeler Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customers

5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.2. Influencer of Purchase

5.3. Unaided/Aided Brand Recall

5.4. Brand Satisfaction Level



6. Ethiopia Two Wheeler Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped, Motorcycle)

6.2.2. By Engine Capacity (Up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 250-500cc and Above 500cc)

6.2.3. By Company

6.2.4. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Ethiopia Motorcycle Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Engine Capacity

7.2.2. By Company

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. Ethiopia Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.2.2. By Company

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. Import-Export Analysis



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Ethiopia Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Piaggio & C. SpA

13.2. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

13.3. Bajaj Auto Limited

13.4. Kawasaki Motorcycles

13.5. Yamaha Motor Company Limited

13.6. KTM AG

13.7. Gaky Engineering Automotive Ltd. (Honda)



14. Strategic Recommendations



