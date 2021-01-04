Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Two Wheeler Market by Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Scooter/Moped), by Engine Capacity (&lessThan;100cc, 100-125cc, 126-250cc, 250-500cc and >500cc), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Brazilian Two-Wheeler Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period, on account of increasing traffic congestion and the rising demand for connectivity in mid-sized and smaller cities.



Brazil is the largest two-wheeler market in South America and ranks under top 10 in global two-wheeler market. The Brazilian Two-Wheeler Market registered sluggish growth in 2014 due to economic crisis. However, the market is expected to witness extensive growth in the next five years, backed by the growing demand for two-wheelers and extensive offerings by various companies operating in the space. Rising disposable income, growing population and lack of proper public transport are expected to positively influence the market in coming years.



The Brazilian Two-Wheeler Market can be segmented based on vehicle type, engine capacity and region. On the basis of vehicle type, the market can be segmented into motorcycle, moped/scooter and electric two-wheeler. Motorcycle is the dominating segment in the market, as it has high fuel efficiency with better handling when compared with their counterparts. However, inclination towards electric two-wheeler is increasing due to growing environmental concerns. On the basis of engine capacity, the market can be segmented into less than 100cc, 100-125cc, 126-250cc, 250-500cc and more than 500cc. Of these, the 100-125cc segment is witnessing extensive adoption among riders due to cost efficiency and better fuel economy.



In terms of regional analysis, the market can be segmented into north region, south region, east region and west region. Relative affordability, easy maneuverability and lower emissions are driving the two-wheeler market in Brazil.



Major players operating in the country's two-wheeler market include Moto Honda da Amazonia, Ltda., Triumph Motorcycles Ltd., Harley Davidson Inc., Yamaha Motor do Brasil Ltda., Dafra Motos, Suzuki Motor Corp., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and Kawasaki Motors Corp.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. Honda offers a wide range of motorcycle and scooter models in the Brazilian market to maintain its commanding share. Consequent to which, the company was able to grab a volume share of over 80% in 2017 in Brazil. Moreover, the company's share is further expected to rise in the country during the forecast period.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Brazil Two Wheeler Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.2. Influencer of Purchaser

5.3. Aided/Unaided Brand Recall

5.4. Brand Satisfaction



6. Brazil Two Wheeler Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Scooter/Moped)

6.2.2. By Engine Capacity (&lessThan; 100cc, 100-125cc, 126-250cc, 250-500cc, >500cc)

6.2.3. By Company (2018)

6.2.4. By Region (East; West; North; South)

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Brazil Motorcycle Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Engine Capacity (&lessThan; 100cc, 100-125cc, 150-180cc, 180-250cc, 250-500cc, >500cc)

7.2.2. By Company

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. Brazil Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. By Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Engine Capacity (&lessThan; 100cc, 100-125cc, 150-180cc, 180-250cc, 250-500cc, >500cc)

8.2.2. By Company

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. Brazil Electric Two Wheeler Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.1.2. By Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle; Scooter)

9.2.2. By Battery Capacity (&lessThan; 25 Ah; >25 Ah)

9.2.3. By Battery Type (Lead Acid; Li-ion)

9.2.4. By Company

9.3. Pricing Analysis



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. SWOT Analysis



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. Brazil Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Company Profiles (Partial List of Leading Companies)

14.2.1 Moto Honda da Amazonia, Ltda.

14.2.2 Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.

14.2.3 Harley Davidson Inc.

14.2.4 Yamaha Motor do Brasil Ltda.

14.2.5 Dafra Motos

14.2.6 Suzuki Motor Corp.

14.2.7 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

14.2.8 Kawasaki Motors Corp.



16. Strategic Recommendations



