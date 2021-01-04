Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Golf Tourism Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The golf tourism market is poised to grow by $ 5.36 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

The market is driven by the growing emphasis on golf infrastructure worldwide and rising government support for the promotion of golf tourism.

This study identifies the increasing popularity of pro-golf tournaments as one of the prime reasons driving the golf tourism market growth during the next few years.

The reports on the golf tourism market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The golf tourism market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading golf tourism market vendors that include Golf Tours International, Golf Tours Worldwide, Golfasian Co. Ltd., Golfbreaks Ltd., Liberty Travel & Tours (M) Sdn Bhd, Palatinate Group Ltd., Perry Travel Inc., Premier Golf Tours, Scottish Golf Holidays Inc., and The Haversham & Baker Co.

Also, the golf tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Domestic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • International - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global market
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Golf Tours International
  • Golf Tours Worldwide
  • Golfasian Co. Ltd.
  • Golfbreaks Ltd.
  • Liberty Travel & Tours (M) Sdn Bhd
  • Palatinate Group Ltd.
  • Perry Travel Inc.
  • Premier Golf Tours
  • Scottish Golf Holidays Inc.
  • The Haversham & Baker Co.

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ebh3yp

