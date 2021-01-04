Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Golf Tourism Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The golf tourism market is poised to grow by $ 5.36 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period
The market is driven by the growing emphasis on golf infrastructure worldwide and rising government support for the promotion of golf tourism.
This study identifies the increasing popularity of pro-golf tournaments as one of the prime reasons driving the golf tourism market growth during the next few years.
The reports on the golf tourism market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The golf tourism market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading golf tourism market vendors that include Golf Tours International, Golf Tours Worldwide, Golfasian Co. Ltd., Golfbreaks Ltd., Liberty Travel & Tours (M) Sdn Bhd, Palatinate Group Ltd., Perry Travel Inc., Premier Golf Tours, Scottish Golf Holidays Inc., and The Haversham & Baker Co.
Also, the golf tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
