Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Value 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 31 December 2020£40.59m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 31 December 2020£40.59m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):52,759,321
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 December 2020 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue *76.93p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue *76.13p
  
Ordinary share price 59.00p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(23.31%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 31/12/2020
 
Portolio summary:% of portfolio
1Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes)17.01%
2Cash and other net current assets16.34%
3Volex Plc16.10%
4Hargreaves Services Plc 6.66%
5Fireangel Safety Technology Plc6.61%
6Adept Technology Group Plc 6.57%
7Ramsdens Holdings Plc6.38%
8Venture Life Group Plc5.46%
9Synectics Plc4.73%
10DigitalBox plc3.74%
11Duke Royalty Ltd3.40%
12Real Good Food Company Plc0.52%
 Other6.48%
 Total100.00%