Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electronic Paper estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Electrophoretic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.7% CAGR and reach US$15.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrowetting segment is readjusted to a revised 14.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.5% CAGR



The Electronic Paper market in the U. S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.3% and 12% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.



Other Display Technologies Segment to Record 16.2% CAGR



In the global Other Display Technologies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$492.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Electronic Paper Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Bridgestone Corporation

Corning Display Technologies

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

Displaydata Limited

E Ink Holdings, Inc.

Gamma Dynamics LLC

Industrial Technology Research Institute.

LG Electronics Inc.

Liquavista B. V.

Plastic Logic GmbH

RISE Acreo

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Sony Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Electronic Paper Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Electronic Paper Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

Electrophoretic (Display Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Electrophoretic (Display Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Electrowetting (Display Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Electrowetting (Display Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

Other Display Technologies (Display Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Other Display Technologies (Display Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



Market Facts & Figures

Electronic Paper Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Electronic Paper Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Display Technology: 2020 to 2027

Electronic Paper Market Share Breakdown by Display Technology: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

