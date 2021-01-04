DASSAULT AVIATION

French corporation (société anonyme) with a share capital of 66,789,624 euros
Headquarters: 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Elysées Marcel Dassault - 75008 PARIS
RCS PARIS 712 042 456

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations (Règlement Général) of the French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date 

Total number of shares		 

 

Total number of voting rights
12/31/20208,348,703 

Theoretical voting rights:
13,551,955

 

Exercisable voting rights:
13,518,534

Attachment