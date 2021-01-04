Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market is poised to grow by $ 289.72 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the incentives and discounts for long-term customers, increase in capital spending, and miniaturization of components.

This study identifies the use of NEMs as one of the prime reasons driving the semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of ULSI and transition toward 3d structures will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The reports on semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market analysis includes end-user segment, application segment and geographical landscapes.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market vendors that include Amtech Systems Inc., Applied Materials Inc., DISCO Corp., Ebara Corp., Entrepix Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Logomatic GmbH, Precision Surfacing Solutions, Roper Technologies Inc., and Tokyo Seimitsu Co. Ltd.

Also, the semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • 300 mm - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • 200 mm - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • 150 mm - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Foundries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Memory manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • IDM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amtech Systems Inc.
  • Applied Materials Inc.
  • DISCO Corp.
  • Ebara Corp.
  • Entrepix Inc.
  • Komatsu Ltd.
  • Logomatic GmbH
  • Precision Surfacing Solutions
  • Roper Technologies Inc.
  • Tokyo Seimitsu Co. Ltd.

Appendix

