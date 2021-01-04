Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textile Yarn Market - By Source, and Natural: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global demand for the Textile Yarn Market was valued at USD 11.9 Billion in 2019 is expected to reach USD 16.0Billion in 2026 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2020 and 2026.



Textile is one of the basic needs of human population. Textile industry is witnessing huge demands in Asia Pacific regions due to population explosion. The adoption of new trends globally and introduction of new fabrics are some of the major factors driving demand for textile yarns.



Global Textile Yarn Market: Overview



A continuous length of long interlocked fibers is known as yarn; it used in the various process of the textiles production such as weaving, sewing, embroidery, rope making, knitting, and crocheting. The thread is kind of textile yarn specially intended for sewing by machine or hand.



Embroidery threads are also the type of textile yarns, which is designed for a machine, or hand embroidery. The textile yarn is made up of numerous synthetic or natural fibers. Natural fibers are little elastic and extremely breathable. Cotton is the most common plant fiber, while synthetic fibers come in the three forms such as a filament, staple, and tow. Filament and spun are basic types of the textile yarn.



Global Textile Yarn Market: Growth Factors



Rapid growth in the urbanization and increasing requirement of the industries are the major factors that anticipate driving the market growth. The shift in consumer preference towards affordable and comfortable clothing increases the demand for high-value fabrics such as viscose, silk, and hemp.



Blended varieties of fibers are also taking immense growth in the market owing to significant features of both artificial and natural yarn thus opening up new growth opportunities in the coming years. However, instability in the production of plant and animal source yarn and the strict regulation that is imposed on the trade of textile yarn products restraints the global textile yarn market to some extent.



Global Textile Yarn Market: Segmentation



The global textile yarn market is classified based on the sources as chemical, animal, plant, and others. On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into home textile, apparel, and industrial. Based on artificial subtype, the market is segregated into categories such as viscose, polyester, acrylic, and nylon.



The type segment is bifurcated into artificial and natural type. Furthermore, the natural subtype segment is divided into flax, wool, ramie, cotton, hemp, jute, and silk. Diversification of the global market can be given by Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.



Global Textile Yarn Market: Regional Analysis



Asia-Pacific is the leading region in the global textile yarn market, which is followed by the North America. Polyester and cotton are widely used textile yarn products in the region. Changing consumption pattern, increasing population, disposable income, the rise in demand for clothing along with home furnishing products in Asia-Pacific region are major growth factors of the market.



North American market is anticipated to grow at a fast rate with increasing investment from the multinational manufacturers in the US and Canada thus propelling the market growth. The market in the Latin America and the Middle East regions are flourishing due to developing apparel industry and high levels of product development.



Global Textile Yarn Market: Competitive Players



The major market players in the global textile yarn market are



Parkdale Mills Incorporated

Hengli Group

Kairuide Hulding Co Ltd.

Vardhman Textiles Limited

Birleik Koyunlulular Mensucat TIC. V.

Weiqiao Textile Company Limited

E SAN.

Low & Bonar Plc.

Raymond Limited

Huvis Corporation

Grasim Industries Limited

