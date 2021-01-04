Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Two-Wheeler Market, by Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Scooter/Moped), by Engine Capacity (Up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 250-500cc and Above 500cc) by Company and by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Malaysian Two-Wheeler Market is anticipated to witness robust growth at a CAGR of over 5% by 2025 in value terms, owing to increasing penetration of motorcycles as compared to four-wheelers in the country.



The increasing government efforts in electrification of two-wheelers coupled with efforts towards making Malaysia the regional hub of energy efficient vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the Malaysian Two-Wheeler Market in the next five years.



Low two-wheeler sales due to COVID-19 is expected to have negative impact on the market in 2020; however, the increasing demand for two-wheeler and increasing traffic congestion in cities of the country will drive the Malaysian Two-Wheeler Market through 2025.



Government initiatives such as tax incentives and favourable regulations will play a key role in the adoption of electric two-wheelers in the coming years. Additionally, the increasing initiatives towards improving the exports coupled with the efforts towards promoting the indigenous two-wheeler manufacturers is likely to act as a driver for the market in the next five years. Alternatively, factors such as rising disposable incomes, growth in the GDP, improved vendor capability are expected to drive the growth of the two-wheeler market in Malaysia from 2021 to 2025.



Based on the vehicle type, the scooter/moped segment lead the market in 2019 in terms of volume, owing to rising disposable incomes, associated convenience factor with scooters/moped and easy availability of finance. The electric vehicle segment is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR by 2025, owing to government initiatives towards the electrification of two-wheelers, investments towards making more domestically produced electric two-wheelers in line with the goal of sustainable development.



Major companies operating in the Malaysian Two-Wheeler Market of Malaysia are Honda Motors, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki. Bhd., Harley Davidson, Sanyang Motor Co. Ltd (SYM), Motosikal dan Enjin Nasional Sdn. Bhd., KTM, TVS Motor Company, sym etc.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of Malaysia Two Wheeler Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customers

5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.2. Influencer of Purchase

5.3. Unaided/Aided Brand Recall

5.4. Brand Satisfaction Level



6. Malaysia Two Wheeler Production Overview



7. Malaysia Two Wheeler Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped, Motorcycle)

7.2.2. By Engine Capacity (Up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 250-500cc and Above 500cc)

7.2.3. By Company

7.2.4. By Region

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. Malaysia Motorcycle Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.2.2. By Company

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. Malaysia Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Engine Capacity

9.2.2. By Company

9.3. Pricing Analysis



10. Import-Export Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Malaysia Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Hong Leong Yamaha Motor Sdn. Bhd.

14.2. Suzuki Automobile Sdn Bhd.

14.3. Sanyang Motors

14.4. KTM AG

14.5. TVS Motor Company

14.6. Motosikal dan Enjin Nasional Sdn

14.7. Honda Motor Company Limited

14.8. Harley Davidson

14.9. Kawasaki

14.10. Sym



15. Strategic Recommendations



