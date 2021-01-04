Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Two Wheeler Market, by Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Scooter/Moped), by Engine Capacity (Up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 250-500cc and Above 500cc), by Company and by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Kenya Two-Wheeler Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2021-2025



The major factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing per capita income, the growing demand for affordable transportation in the country, worsening traffic gridlocks and rising fuel prices.



Low two-wheeler sales due to COVID-19 is projected to negatively impact the two-wheeler market of Kenya in 2020; however, increasing number of motorcycle assembly plants and the increasing demand for latest models in the country is expected the drive the market through 2025.



Based on vehicle type, in terms of volume, in 2019, the motorcycle segment dominated the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well. Kenya's transport system, especially in rural areas, is not very well developed. Due to the absence of proper public transport, motorcycles are being extensively used in various parts of the country. Two-wheeler companies in Kenya are cashing opportunities created by the inefficiency of public transport in the country.



Some of the major players operating in the Kenya Two-Wheeler Market are Bajaj, TVS, Hero, Honda, Kymco, Kawasaki, Suzuki, SYM, Piaggio, CF Moto etc.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Kenya Two Wheeler Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customers

5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.2. Influencer of Purchase

5.3. Unaided/Aided Brand Recall

5.4. Brand Satisfaction Level



6. Kenya Two Wheeler Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped, Motorcycle)

6.2.2. By Engine Capacity (Up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 250-500cc and Above 500cc)

6.2.3. By Company

6.2.4. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Kenya Motorcycle Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Engine Capacity

7.2.2. By Company

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. Kenya Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.2.2. By Company

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. Import-Export Analysis



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Kenya Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Bajaj E.A. Limited

13.2. TVS Kenya

13.3. Hero Motocorp Ltd.,

13.4. Honda Motor Company, Ltd.

13.5. Kwang Yang Motor Co, Ltd

13.6. Kawasaki Motorcycles

13.7. Suzuki Motorcycle

13.8. SYM Kenya

13.9. Piaggio & C. SpA

13.10. CF Moto



14. Strategic Recommendations



