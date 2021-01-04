Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Two-Wheeler ABS (Anti- Braking System) Market by Type (Single Channel and Dual Channel), by Sub Systems (Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Sensors, etc.), by Engine Type (Entry Level (100cc-125cc), etc.), by Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement) Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Two-Wheeler ABS Market stood at $ 3.34 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 58%, in value terms, to reach $ 37.20 Billion by 2025, on the back of growing awareness among consumers of vehicle safety in India.



Anti-braking system in two wheelers helps to reduces chances of vehicle crashing and stringent norms related to safety are driving the market through 2025.



Low vehicle sales due to COVID-19 is projected to have a negative impact on the Indian Two-Wheeler ABS Market in 2019; however, norms related to ABS are expected to drive the market through 2025.



Leading companies operating in the Indian Two-Wheeler ABS Market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Autoliv Inc., Mando Corporation, Continental AG, ADVICS Co., Ltd., Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Denso Corporation, WABCO Holdings, Inc., among others. The companies are investing in technological innovation to register sound growth.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Product Overview



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Two-Wheeler ABS Market



4. Executive Summary



5. India Two-Wheeler ABS Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Single Channel and Dual Channel)

5.2.2. By Sub Systems (Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Sensors, Hydraulic Unit)

5.2.3. By Engine Type (Entry Level (100cc-125cc), Mid-Size (125cc- 500cc) and Full-Size (>500cc))

5.2.4. By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement)

5.2.5. By Company

5.2.6. By Region

5.3. Market Attractive Index (By Type)

5.4. Market Attractive Index (By Region)

5.5. Voice of Customers



6. India Entry Level Engine (100cc-125cc) Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Single Channel and Dual Channel)

6.2.2. By Sub Systems (Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Sensors, Hydraulic Unit)

6.2.3. By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement)



7. India Mid-Size Engine (125cc- 500cc) Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type (Single Channel and Dual Channel)

7.2.2. By Sub Systems (Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Sensors, Hydraulic Unit)

7.2.3. By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement)



8. India Full-Size Engine (>500cc) Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type (Single Channel and Dual Channel)

8.2.2. By Sub Systems (Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Sensors, Hydraulic Unit)

8.2.3. By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement)



9. Import-Export Analysis Export



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Market Drivers

10.2. Market Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Pricing Analysis



13. India Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Bosch

14.2. BWI

14.3. Continental AG

14.4. Honda Motor

14.5. ZF TRW

14.6. KECO Brakes

14.7. WABCO TVS

14.8. Delphi

14.9. Autoliv

14.10. TFL Quinn



15. Strategic Recommendations



