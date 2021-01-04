Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Two-Wheeler ABS (Anti- Braking System) Market by Type (Single Channel and Dual Channel), by Sub Systems (Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Sensors, etc.), by Engine Type (Entry Level (100cc-125cc), etc.), by Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement) Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Two-Wheeler ABS Market stood at $ 3.34 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 58%, in value terms, to reach $ 37.20 Billion by 2025, on the back of growing awareness among consumers of vehicle safety in India.
Anti-braking system in two wheelers helps to reduces chances of vehicle crashing and stringent norms related to safety are driving the market through 2025.
Low vehicle sales due to COVID-19 is projected to have a negative impact on the Indian Two-Wheeler ABS Market in 2019; however, norms related to ABS are expected to drive the market through 2025.
Leading companies operating in the Indian Two-Wheeler ABS Market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Autoliv Inc., Mando Corporation, Continental AG, ADVICS Co., Ltd., Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Denso Corporation, WABCO Holdings, Inc., among others. The companies are investing in technological innovation to register sound growth.
Years considered for this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Product Overview
3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Two-Wheeler ABS Market
4. Executive Summary
5. India Two-Wheeler ABS Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Type (Single Channel and Dual Channel)
5.2.2. By Sub Systems (Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Sensors, Hydraulic Unit)
5.2.3. By Engine Type (Entry Level (100cc-125cc), Mid-Size (125cc- 500cc) and Full-Size (>500cc))
5.2.4. By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement)
5.2.5. By Company
5.2.6. By Region
5.3. Market Attractive Index (By Type)
5.4. Market Attractive Index (By Region)
5.5. Voice of Customers
6. India Entry Level Engine (100cc-125cc) Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Single Channel and Dual Channel)
6.2.2. By Sub Systems (Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Sensors, Hydraulic Unit)
6.2.3. By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement)
7. India Mid-Size Engine (125cc- 500cc) Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type (Single Channel and Dual Channel)
7.2.2. By Sub Systems (Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Sensors, Hydraulic Unit)
7.2.3. By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement)
8. India Full-Size Engine (>500cc) Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type (Single Channel and Dual Channel)
8.2.2. By Sub Systems (Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Sensors, Hydraulic Unit)
8.2.3. By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement)
9. Import-Export Analysis Export
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Market Drivers
10.2. Market Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Pricing Analysis
13. India Economic Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Bosch
14.2. BWI
14.3. Continental AG
14.4. Honda Motor
14.5. ZF TRW
14.6. KECO Brakes
14.7. WABCO TVS
14.8. Delphi
14.9. Autoliv
14.10. TFL Quinn
15. Strategic Recommendations
