ESSEX, England, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the first recorded COVID-19 case appeared in the Hubei Province of China over one year ago, the world has been caught in a flurry of breaking news, distressing headlines, startling statistics and auspicious scientific breakthroughs. As vaccines begin making their debut, people may gain a false sense of hope for a pre-pandemic lifestyle that feels ever distant. However, as author and practicing physician Ken Menon explains in his book, “Lockdown 2020: Covid-19 in the UK,” the aftershock of this pandemic will be felt for years to come.

“Lockdown 2020” is an eye-opening, educational examination of the short- and long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Menon chronicles the events leading up to the virus’ outbreak and implementation of mandatory lockdown in the United Kingdom, providing a thorough analysis of the failed responsibility by political and healthcare leaders to plan and prepare for a public health crisis of such magnitude. Comparing the UK’s response to that of countries that were successful in minimizing their infection rate and death count like South Korea and New Zealand, he pinpoints both the successes and missteps made in addressing, containing and tracking the virus’ spread.

Moving past the initial consequences of the outbreak and subsequent lockdown, Menon dives into the deeper implications it poses for areas like education, finance, economic welfare and public health and safety. Calling attention to issues such as domestic violence, child abuse, care for other life-threatening medical conditions, unemployment and social inequality that have been exacerbated by the safety measures put in place, he demonstrates how unreadiness and delayed response potentially resulted in more coronavirus deaths and endangered the lives of millions.

Through his analysis, Menon seeks to inform people of the several types of coronaviruses that occur in nature and the threat they pose to human health and safety. By raising awareness that COVID-19 is not an anomaly, he hopes to prepare readers for future crises and emphasize the role every person plays in reducing transmission and protecting others’ right to good health.

“We’re all in this together,” said Menon. “My goal with ‘Lockdown 2020’ is to help people understand the need for lockdown and how they can help themselves and their communities reduce transmission of viruses by taking care of their personal health and complying with safety protocol. We need to learn from this pandemic and resolve to do better before the next crisis.”

“Lockdown 2020: Covid-19 in the UK”

By Ken Menon

ISBN: 9781665580373 (softcover); 9781665580380 (hardcover); 9781665580366 (electronic)

Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and AuthorHouse

About the author

Ken Menon is a physician living and practicing in the United Kingdom. “Lockdown 2020: Covid-19 in the UK” is his first book.

