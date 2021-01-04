Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Two Wheeler Market, by Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Scooter/Moped), by Engine Capacity (Up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 250-500cc and Above 500cc), by Company and by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Thailand Two-Wheeler Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the 2021-2025.



The major factors influencing the growth of the market are growing population, improving consumer spending power, increase in the registration of new motorcycles and release of new models by manufacturers in the country. Thailand is the one of the largest production hubs for motorcycle in the world, sitting behind China, India, Indonesia and Vietnam, this is because of the significant producers, particularly those from Japan, putting plants in Thailand to set up their production base for the export market.



However, lock down restrictions on account of COVID-19 can significantly hamper the two-wheeler production and sales in 2020; however, the increasing demand for two-wheeler and increasing traffic congestion in cities of the country will drive the Thailand Two-Wheeler Market through 2025.



Based on vehicle type, the market has been categorised into the motorcycle and scooter/moped segment. In 2019, the motorcycle segment dominated the market and is estimated to dominate the market over the next five years as well. In 2019, exports of motorcycle had shown a remarkable growth and a favourable increasing trend in the two-wheeler value market.



Moreover, growing technological advancements and increasing research and development is expected to push the demand for two-wheeler in the upcoming years.



The major player operating in the Thailand Two-Wheeler Market are Honda Motors, Kawasaki Motors, Yamaha, Suzuki, Ducati.



