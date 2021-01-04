Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Two Wheeler Market by Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Scooter/Moped), by Engine Capacity (Up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 250-500cc and Above 500cc) by Company and by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The South African Two-Wheeler Market is projected grow at a CAGR of over 3% during 2021-2025



Growing per capita income, increasing employment opportunities, developing infrastructure and vast reserves of natural resources are driving South African economy. In terms of automobile production, South Africa is the market leader in the African continent. Two Wheelers are mostly being used as a means of recreation, and thus their sales, especially motorcycle and scooters with above 150cc engine capacity, is high in the country.



Based on vehicle type, by volume, in terms of market share, the motorcycle segment dominated the market in 2019 with over 75% share and the segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well. Based on engine capacity, the market has been categorised into up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 251-500cc and above 500cc. In 2019, above 500cc segment dominate the market followed by 251cc-500cc and the segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well.



Leading companies operating in the South African Two-Wheeler Market include Honda, BMW Motorrad, KTM, Harley Davidson, Suzuki, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Kymco, Sym, Piaggio, CF Moto, Bajaj, Hero, TVS, etc. The companies are investing in technological innovation to register sound growth.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on South Africa Two Wheeler Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customers

5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.2. Influencer of Purchase

5.3. Unaided/Aided Brand Recall

5.4. Brand Satisfaction Level



6. South Africa Two Wheeler Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped, Motorcycle)

6.2.2. By Engine Capacity (Up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 250-500cc and Above 500cc)

6.2.3. By Company

6.2.4. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. South Africa Motorcycle Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Engine Capacity

7.2.2. By Company

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. South Africa Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.2.2. By Company

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. Import-Export Analysis



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. South Africa Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Honda South Africa

13.2. BMW Motorrad

13.3. KTM

13.4. Harley Davidson

13.5. Suzuki Auto South Africa

13.6. Yamaha South Africa

13.7. Kawasaki Motors South Africa

13.8. Kymco

13.9. Sym

13.10. Piaggio



14. Strategic Recommendations



