Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Two Wheeler Market by Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Scooter/Moped), by Engine Capacity (Up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 250-500cc and Above 500cc) by Company and by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The South African Two-Wheeler Market is projected grow at a CAGR of over 3% during 2021-2025
Growing per capita income, increasing employment opportunities, developing infrastructure and vast reserves of natural resources are driving South African economy. In terms of automobile production, South Africa is the market leader in the African continent. Two Wheelers are mostly being used as a means of recreation, and thus their sales, especially motorcycle and scooters with above 150cc engine capacity, is high in the country.
Based on vehicle type, by volume, in terms of market share, the motorcycle segment dominated the market in 2019 with over 75% share and the segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well. Based on engine capacity, the market has been categorised into up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 251-500cc and above 500cc. In 2019, above 500cc segment dominate the market followed by 251cc-500cc and the segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well.
Leading companies operating in the South African Two-Wheeler Market include Honda, BMW Motorrad, KTM, Harley Davidson, Suzuki, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Kymco, Sym, Piaggio, CF Moto, Bajaj, Hero, TVS, etc. The companies are investing in technological innovation to register sound growth.
Years considered for this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on South Africa Two Wheeler Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customers
5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
5.2. Influencer of Purchase
5.3. Unaided/Aided Brand Recall
5.4. Brand Satisfaction Level
6. South Africa Two Wheeler Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped, Motorcycle)
6.2.2. By Engine Capacity (Up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 250-500cc and Above 500cc)
6.2.3. By Company
6.2.4. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. South Africa Motorcycle Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Engine Capacity
7.2.2. By Company
7.3. Pricing Analysis
8. South Africa Scooter/Moped Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Engine Capacity
8.2.2. By Company
8.3. Pricing Analysis
9. Import-Export Analysis
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. South Africa Economic Profile
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Honda South Africa
13.2. BMW Motorrad
13.3. KTM
13.4. Harley Davidson
13.5. Suzuki Auto South Africa
13.6. Yamaha South Africa
13.7. Kawasaki Motors South Africa
13.8. Kymco
13.9. Sym
13.10. Piaggio
14. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nbd01e
