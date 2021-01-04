Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Two-Wheeler Market, by Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Scooter & Moped), by Engine Capacity (up to 125 cc, 126 cc- 250cc, 251 CC- 500 cc and above 500 cc), by Country (Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Morocco, Others) Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The African Two-Wheeler Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% until 2025, on the back of inadequate public transportation system, growing urbanization and increasing import of two-wheelers across the region.



Moreover, increasing penetration of Chinese and Indian low-cost two-wheelers in the African Two-Wheeler Market through two-wheeler importers are providing more options to the customers, which is expected to positively influence the market during forecast period.



The African Two-Wheeler Market can be segmented based on vehicle type, engine capacity and country. Based on vehicle type, the African Two-Wheeler Market can be segmented into motorcycle and scooter & moped. The Motorcycle segment was the largest segment by volume in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its larger fuel carrying capacity and better maneuverability in the rugged road conditions across the region.



Moreover, increasing consumer preference for daily commutes, better off-roading performance, and ability to avoid traffic congestion etc., are fueling the demand for motorcycles in the African Two-Wheeler Market. Based on engine capacity, the market can be segmented into up to 125cc,126cc-250cc, 251cc-500cc and above 500cc.



Among these segments, up to 125cc two-wheelers accounted for the largest market share in the African Two-Wheeler Market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period on the back of availability of a wide range of up to 125 cc two-wheeler models by various brands, low prices and better fuel economy.



In terms of regional analysis, the market has been segmented into Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, Morocco, Uganda, Ethiopia, Algeria, Tanzania, South Africa, and Angola. Although due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for two-wheelers in Egypt is expected to decline by around 30%, the country is expected to continue accounting for the largest share in the African Two-Wheeler Market, primarily due to lack of public transportation system, increasing number of female riders as well as easy financing options and growing per capita income in the country.



Nigeria accounted for the second-largest share in the African Two-Wheeler Market in 2019 due to inadequate public intra-city transport system, increasing economic activity as well as rising demand for last-mile delivery purposes.



Some of the major players operating in the African Two-Wheeler Market are Bajaj Auto Ltd, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Limited and others, which include Suzuki, TVS, Piaggio, SYM, Chinese manufacturers, etc.



Key players operating in the market are investing in innovations to earn sound returns on investments. Moreover, strategic moves such as mergers and collaborations are also helping the key players to increase their customer base and expand their sales & distribution networks in the African Two-Wheeler Market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020E

Forecast Period: 2021F-2025F

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Africa Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Vehicle Type

4.2.2. By Engine Capacity

4.2.3. By Country

4.2.4. By Company (2018)

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index(By Vehicle Type)



5. Egypt Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type

5.2.2. By Engine Capacity

5.2.3. By Company

5.3. Pricing Analysis

5.4. Import Duties

5.5. Market Attractiveness Index(By Vehicle Type)



6. Nigeria Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type

6.2.2. By Engine Capacity

6.2.3. By Company

6.3. Pricing Analysis

6.4. Import Duties

6.5. Market Attractiveness Index(By Vehicle Type)



7. Kenya Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type

7.2.2. By Engine Capacity

7.2.3. By Company

7.3. Pricing Analysis

7.4. Import Duties

7.5. Market Attractiveness Index(By Vehicle Type)



8. Tanzania Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.2.2. By Engine Capacity

8.2.3. By Company

8.3. Pricing Analysis

8.4. Import Duties

8.5. Market Attractiveness Index(By Vehicle Type)



9. Morocco Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type

9.2.2. By Engine Capacity

9.2.3. By Company

9.3. Pricing Analysis

9.4. Import Duties

9.5. Market Attractiveness Index(By Vehicle Type)



10. Uganda Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Vehicle Type

10.2.2. By Engine Capacity

10.2.3. By Company

10.3. Pricing Analysis

10.4. Import Duties

10.5. Market Attractiveness Index(By Vehicle Type)



11. Algeria Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Vehicle Type

11.2.2. By Engine Capacity

11.2.3. By Company

11.3. Pricing Analysis

11.4. Import Duties

11.5. Market Attractiveness Index(By Vehicle Type)



12. Ethiopia Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value & Volume

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Vehicle Type

12.2.2. By Engine Capacity

12.2.3. By Company

12.3. Pricing Analysis

12.4. Import Duties

12.5. Market Attractiveness Index(By Vehicle Type)



13. Angola Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

13.1. Market Size & Forecast

13.1.1. By Value & Volume

13.2. Market Share & Forecast

13.2.1. By Vehicle Type

13.2.2. By Engine Capacity

13.2.3. By Company

13.3. Pricing Analysis

13.4. Import Duties

13.5. Market Attractiveness Index(By Vehicle Type)



14. South Africa Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

14.1. Market Size & Forecast

14.1.1. By Value & Volume

14.2. Market Share & Forecast

14.2.1. By Vehicle Type

14.2.2. By Engine Capacity

14.2.3. By Company

14.3. Pricing Analysis

14.4. Import Duties

14.5. Market Attractiveness Index(By Vehicle Type)



15. COVID-19 Impact



16. Market Dynamics

16.1. Drivers

16.2. Challenges



17. Market Trends & Developments



18. List of Prominent Dealers/Distributors with Contact Details



19. Competitive Landscape

19.1.1. Bajaj Auto Ltd.

19.1.2. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

19.1.3. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

19.1.4. TVS Motor Company Limited

19.1.5. Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

19.1.6. Suzuki Motor Corporation

19.1.7. Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd.

19.1.8. Sanyang Motor Co. Ltd.

19.1.9. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

19.1.10. BMW



20. Strategic Recommendations



