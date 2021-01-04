Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Tire Market, by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Off the Road, Two-Wheeler), by Radial vs Bias, by Demand Category, by Price Segment, by Tire Size, by Rim Size, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Malaysian Tire Market stood at around $ 1.20 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $ 1.68 billion by 2025
With rising demand for sedans for personal use and SUVs for several sporting as well as off-roading activities, tire market in Malaysia is growing at a robust pace. Moreover, expanding vehicle fleet in the country with an increasing number of people buying more cars owing to rising standard of living in Malaysia is also boosting the Malaysian Tire Market.
Tire companies operating in Malaysia are launching performance-oriented tires to better suit different driving conditions, which is further anticipated to elevate the level of technological advancements in the country's tire market in the coming years.
The Malaysian Tire Market can be segmented based on vehicle type, demand category, region, radial vs bias, price segment, and tire size. In terms of vehicle type, passenger car tire segment dominated the country's tire market, followed by the two-wheeler tire segment in 2019, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period as well.
In terms of demand category, replacement market dominates the Malaysian Tire Market and the segment will continue to dominate the market over the next five years
In terms of regional share, the tire market is largely concentrated in the West Malaysia region owing to the region's large fleet of passenger cars, several sporting activities and large population.
Major companies operating in Malaysia Tire industry are: Michelin Malaysia Sdn Bhd., Continental Tyre PJ Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Goodyear Tire & Rubber company, Bridgestone Tyre sales (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd., Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., Pirelli Tyre S.p.A, Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd, etc.
Tire companies are expanding their dealer/distributor network as well as expanding their product portfolios with high-performance tires to meet the requirements of different driving conditions. Chinese tire companies are continuously increasing their penetration and gaining ground due to their low prices and ease of availability.
Years considered for this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
4.2. Brand Recall
4.3. Brand Switching
4.4. Brand Switching Attributes
4.5. Brand Satisfaction Level
5. Malaysia Tire Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, M&HCV, Two-Wheeler, OTR)
5.2.2. By Demand Category
5.2.3. By Radial vs Bias
5.2.4. By Company (2019)
5.2.5. By Region (2019 & 2025F)
5.3. Product Mapping (By Vehicle Type)
6. Malaysia Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Sedan & Hatchback, SUV, MPV, Window Van)
6.2.2. By Demand Category
6.2.3. By Radial vs Bias
6.2.4. By Tire Size
6.2.5. By Rim Size
6.2.6. By Price Segment (Ultra Budget, Budget, Premium)
6.3. Product Mapping (By Vehicle Type)
7. Malaysia LCV Tire Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Pickup Truck, Pannel Van)
7.2.2. By Demand Category
7.2.3. By Radial vs Bias
7.2.4. By Tire Size
7.2.5. By Rim Size
7.2.6. By Price Segment (Ultra Budget, Budget, Premium)
7.3. Product Mapping (By Vehicle Type)
8. Malaysia M&HCV Tire Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Truck, Bus, Heavy Truck)
8.2.2. By Demand Category
8.2.3. By Radial vs Bias
8.2.4. By Tire Size
8.2.5. By Rim Size
8.2.6. By Price Segment (Ultra Budget, Budget, Premium)
8.3. Product Mapping (By Vehicle Type)
9. Malaysia Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Scooters/Mopeds)
9.2.2. By Demand Category
9.2.3. By Radial vs Bias
9.2.4. By Tire Size
9.2.5. By Rim Size
9.2.6. By Price Segment (Ultra Budget, Budget, Premium)
9.3. Product Mapping (By Vehicle Type)
10. Malaysia OTR Tire Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Mining, Construction and Industrial, Agricultural, Others)
10.2.2. By Demand Category
10.2.3. By Radial vs Bias
10.2.4. By Tire Size
10.2.5. By Rim Size
10.2.6. By Price Segment (Ultra Budget, Budget, Premium)
10.3. Product Mapping (By Vehicle Type)
11. Import-Export Analysis
12. Pricing Analysis
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
16. Economic Profile
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Michelin Malaysia Sdn Bhd.
17.2. Continental Tyre PJ Malaysia Sdn Bhd
17.3. Goodyear Tire & Rubber company
17.4. Bridgestone Tyre sales (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
17.5. Hankook Tire Co., Ltd.
17.6. Pirelli Tyre S.p.A
17.7. Toyo Tire & Rubber Co.
17.8. Yokohama
17.9. BKT
17.10. FKR
18. Strategic Recommendations
