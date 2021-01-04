Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Air Conditioner Market, by Product Type (Splits, VRFs, Chillers, Windows, and Others (Portable, Floor Standing, etc.)), by End-Use Sector (Residential Vs Commercial/Industrial), by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Thailand Air Conditioner Market is projected to reach $3 billion mark by 2025, owing to the increasing disposable income of consumers, rising population, increasingly affordable product offerings and expansion of multinational brands resulting in better brand availability than before.



Furthermore, hot weather and growing popularity towards energy-efficient air conditioners will propel growth of the country's air conditioner market during the forecast period. Steadily air conditioner is becoming one of the necessary products in Thailand households.



Unlike earlier air conditioner is not a luxury product and this shift will continue to drive the air conditioner market in Thailand in the coming years. Besides, increasing commercial space is also expected to boost the demand for commercial air conditioners in the Thailand air conditioner market.



Based on the product type, the market is segmented into (Splits, VRFs, Chillers, Windows, and Others ((Portable, floor etc.). As of 2019, Split type air conditioner category held the largest share in the country's air conditioners market owing to a wide range of advanced product offerings.



In addition, companies are also manufacturing energy-efficient and affordable air conditioner to fulfil the demand for the residential segment in the Thailand Air Conditioner Market. Furthermore, Chiller type air conditioner segment held the second largest market share in terms of value in the country's air conditioners market due to increasing commercial space demand and rising industrialisation.



Based on the region, the market is segmented into Northern Thailand, Eastern Thailand, North East Thailand, Southern Thailand, Western Thailand, Central Thailand. Until 2019, North Thailand held the largest market share in the country's air conditioners market due to increasing disposable income, urbanization, expanding population and rising industrialization in the region.



Also, Eastern Thailand and North East Thailand will capture a significant share during the forecast period due to increasing product availability and rising penetration of e-commerce platform.



Based on the end-use segmentation, the Thailand Air Conditioner Market is categorized into the residential sector and commercial/industrial sector. Residential air conditioner segment holds the majority share in the Thailand Air Conditioner Market due to rapidly increasing household population, income, financing options and growing construction for residential buildings.



In the Thailand Air Conditioner Market commercial air conditioners such as VRFs and chiller type air conditioner are also holding significant share until 2019 in terms of value market. The commercial sector usage of air conditioner increasing due to rising demand from commercial spaces such as production units, offices, and establishments as the Chillers and VRFs can cool large spaces with the less electricity consumption



