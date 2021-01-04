CHICAGO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adam Alexander has been promoted to Director at Virtas Partners, a boutique consulting firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs, accounting investigations and restatements, restructurings, and capital placements.



Alexander focuses primarily on Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) advisory as well Quality of Earnings services for acquisitions and divestitures.

“Adam’s combination of technical expertise and excellent client service has earned him the confidence and trust of our clients,” said Virtas Partners co-founder and Managing Partner Neal McNamara. “He has been integral in expanding our abilities to support our clients across the entire finance organization.”

Alexander has led multiple client engagements, ranging from projects requiring specific and detailed financial analysis to a mandate to create and build out an entire FP&A function (see this case study).

Co-founder and Managing Partner Tim Czmiel added: “Adam has earned this promotion through his dedication and exemplary work ethic. As Virtas Partners further grows in scale and client capabilities, we will continue to provide opportunities for career advancement for our people. Contribution to our winning culture within the Virtas family is key to our success individually and as a firm.”

