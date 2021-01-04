Covina, CA, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing applications of microencapsulated products across various industries, the growing demand for pharmaceutical and agrochemical products, and the increasing demand for functional food products are some of the factors driving the growth of the microencapsulation market.
The global microencapsulation market accounted for US$ 7.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.5%.
The report "Global Microencapsulation Market, By Technology (Spray, Emulsion, and Dripping), By Core Material (Pharma & Healthcare Drugs, PCM, Food Additives, and Fragrances), By Application (Pharma, Household, Agrochemicals, and Textiles), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029".
Request a Free Sample Copy of this Business Intelligence Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4518
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Increasing investment in research and development of biologics
The increased number of various biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies that utilize filtration systems including membranes, capsules, cartridges, and other products are driving the growth of the overall pharmaceutical membrane filtration technologies market. In addition, the rapid adoption of innovative treatment therapies such as monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and vaccines has resulted to create a positive impact on market growth. Moreover, companies are heavily investing in R&D to improve existing product portfolios. For instance, in 2016, AstraZeneca, a foremost healthcare company invested around USD 5,890 million in R&D. Moreover, in 2018, GE Healthcare and the Swedish Government opened an innovation center in Sweden —Testa Center—to support the commercialization of advanced biopharmaceuticals.
Growing pharmaceutical industry
The increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases globally is influencing the growth of the pharmaceutical industry. According to the data published by the Pharmaceutical Industry and Global Health in 2017, the global pharmaceutical industry was valued at US$997 billion in 2014. Further, a surge in production and research activities has increased the demand for membrane technologies which is anticipated to boost the growth of the pharmaceutical membrane technology market over the forecast period.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Microencapsulation Market”, By By Technology (Spray, Emulsion, and Dripping), By Core Material (Pharma & Healthcare Drugs, PCM, Food Additives, and Fragrances), By Application (Pharma, Household, Agrochemicals, and Textiles), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Request a PDF Brochure @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/4518
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global microencapsulation market accounted for US$ 7.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.5%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, core material, application and region.
To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Microencapsulation-Market-4518
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global microencapsulation market includes BASF, Royal FrieslandCampina, Syngenta Crop Protection, Koninklijke DSM, Givaudan, Firmenich, Symrise, International Flavors & Fragrances, Sensient Technologies, Lycored Corp.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
Key Topics Covered
To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com
PMI
Pune, INDIA
To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com
logo-alt.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: