Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Music and Video Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The music and video market is poised to grow by $ 137.93 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by rising Internet and smartphone penetration and the launch of new content on online streaming apps.
This study identifies the rising popularity of online video streaming services as one of the prime reasons driving the music and video market growth during the next few years.
The reports on the music and video market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The music and video market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading music and video market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Corp., Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, and The Walt Disney Co.
Also, the music and video market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Market Segmentation by Platform
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ygrpar
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: