The music and video market is poised to grow by $ 137.93 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by rising Internet and smartphone penetration and the launch of new content on online streaming apps.



This study identifies the rising popularity of online video streaming services as one of the prime reasons driving the music and video market growth during the next few years.



The reports on the music and video market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The music and video market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading music and video market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Corp., Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, and The Walt Disney Co.



Also, the music and video market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Video - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Music - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Digital - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Physical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Netflix Inc.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Sony Corp.

Spotify Technology SA

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

The Walt Disney Co.

Appendix



