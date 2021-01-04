Dublin, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Music and Video Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The music and video market is poised to grow by $ 137.93 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by rising Internet and smartphone penetration and the launch of new content on online streaming apps.

This study identifies the rising popularity of online video streaming services as one of the prime reasons driving the music and video market growth during the next few years.

The reports on the music and video market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The music and video market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading music and video market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Corp., Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, and The Walt Disney Co.

Also, the music and video market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Video - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Music - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Platform

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Platform
  • Digital - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Physical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Platform

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Apple Inc.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Netflix Inc.
  • Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  • Sony Corp.
  • Spotify Technology SA
  • Tencent Music Entertainment Group
  • The Walt Disney Co.

Appendix

