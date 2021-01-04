Covina, CA, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth in the telehealth and telemedicine market is mainly driven by factors such as the rising population, the need to expand healthcare access, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and conditions, a shortage of physicians, advancements in telecommunications, government support, increasing awareness.
The global teledermatology market accounted for US$ 4.5 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 44.8 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 26.0%.
The report "Global Teledermatology Market, By Type (Telehospitals, Telehomes, and MHealth (Mobile Health), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029".
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Increase in demand for virtually-delivered care
Telecommunication reduces the need for patients to visit an emergency room and the costs associated with the same. Teledermatology services have been in the rise in the coming years. This practice has rapidly spread in many countries given its ease of utilization and the advantage to serve remote areas.1 Underserved populations with restricted access to traditional dermatology consultations have been greatly benefited, consequently driving teledermatology expansion. Surge in population and need to expand healthcare access, rising prevalence of chronic conditions and cost-benefits of telehealth & teledermatology, shortage of physicians, advancements in telecommunication technology, Government support and rising awareness helps to grow the market.
Growing telecommunication industry
The growth of this market is majorly due to the shortage of physicians, rise in population & need to expand healthcare access, rising prevalence of chronic conditions & cost benefits of telehealth and telemedicine, advancements in telecommunications, and government support and raising awareness. The growing need to curtail COVID-19 cases, federal mandates to increase healthcare facilities, and a growing focus on improving the quality of care delivered to COVID-19 patients are some key factors driving the growth of the teledermatology market in the US in the wake of COVID-19. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
By Type (Telehospitals, Telehomes, and MHealth (Mobile Health)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa)
Key Market Insights from the report:
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global teledermatology market includes 98point6, Vida Health, Medici, Healthtap, Maven Clinic, Doctor Anywhere, Zipnosis, SnapMD, Cloudbreak Health, and Cloud DX.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
