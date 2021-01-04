Omaha, Nebraska, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Election Systems & Software (ES&S) continues its focus on providing secure, accurate and reliable products and solutions through its recent promotion of Tim Hallett as the company’s Vice President of Certification. In his new role, Hallett will listen to the needs of election officials and work to ensure ES&S products continue to meet and exceed the highest levels of federal and state testing standards.

Federal and state certifications of election systems and products is a challenging yet vital part of elections technology. Today, ES&S holds the greatest number of certified systems in the industry. As the leader of the company’s certification program, Hallett will work closely with the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC), independent U.S. voting system testing laboratories and state election officials to ensure each ES&S voting system adheres to federal and state guidelines.

“Certification is the gatekeeper to ensuring elections meet standards of accuracy and reliability,” Hallett said. “We put ES&S equipment and software through a litany of security, functionality, accessibility, usability and environmental testing so election officials and voters can have faith in the systems we provide. I look forward to ensuring we continue to meet and exceed the standards set by election authorities.”

Hallett comes to this new role with 16 years of experience at ES&S working in technology, compliance and general law matters. In his previous roles in compliance and as the company’s Associate General Counsel, he worked hand-in-hand with states and jurisdictions, as well as internal sales and development teams to provide election resources.

“Tim has long been a valuable part of our ES&S family,” said Tom Burt, President and CEO of ES&S. “He is a proven leader, and I know in this new role he will further establish ES&S as an industry leader and build on our mission of providing trusted and proven election systems and services across the nation.”

Hallett assumes his new role following the retirement of Steve Pearson, former Senior Vice President of Certification. An Omaha, Nebraska, native, Hallett holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) in accounting from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and a Juris Doctor from Creighton University School of Law.

ABOUT ES&S: Election Systems & Software (ES&S) is the nation’s leading voting systems manufacturer. For more than 40 years, ES&S has been supporting elections by creating and providing secure, accurate and accessible voting equipment to jurisdictions across the country. Learn more about ES&S at www.essvote.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/essvote.

