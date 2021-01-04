Annual revenue – Monday 04 January 2021 – 5:45 pm.
With rental income 2020 of €142m (+42%) and a portfolio valued at €3bn (excluding transfer taxes), targets have been exceeded
Rental income (IFRS) as at 31 December 2020 (unaudited figures)
|€m
|Financial year 2020
|Financial year 2019
|Change
|9-month total cumulated (Jan.-Sept.)
|106.0
|68.0
|+56%
|4th quarter (Oct.-Dec.)
|36.4
|32.2
|+13%
|Year total
|142.4
|100.2
|+42%
RENTAL INCOME GROWTH TARGET EXCEEDED
In the 4th quarter of 2020, ARGAN, the French real estate company specialising in the development and rental of PREMIUM warehouses, recorded rental income of €36.4m, a strong growth of over +13% compared with the same period last year, due mainly to the full-year effect of the acquisition at the end of last year of the « Cargo » portfolio as well as the units delivered throughout the year.
For the financial year 2020, rental income thus stands at €142.4m, up +42% compared with the financial year 2019 (€100.2m), thus exceeding the initial target of €140m.
NEARLY €200 MILLION OF INVESTMENTS IN 2020
In 2020, ARGAN has invested €197m, representing 180.000 sq. meters:
At the same time, ARGAN sold a portfolio of three logistics hubs with a total area of 50,000 sqm to OPPCI Groupama Gan Logistics in November 2020.
A PREMIUM PORTFOLIO OF 3 MILLION SQ. METERS VALUED AT €3 BILLION EXCLUDING TRANSFER TAXES AT THE END OF DECEMBER 2020
As at 31 December 2020, the built portfolio amounts to 2,990,000 sqm.
Its valuation is thus increasing by +13%, from €2,670m at the end of 2019 to €3,012m excluding transfer taxes (€3,151m including transfer taxes), resulting in a capitalisation rate of 5.05% excluding transfer taxes (4.80% including transfer taxes), down compared to 5.30% excluding transfer taxes as at 31 December 2019.
The weighted average remaining fixed length of the leases, calculated as at 1st January 2021, is 5.7 years (stable vs. 5.8 years as at 31 December 2019).
The occupancy rate for the portfolio is 100% and its weighted average age is 9.2 years (vs. 8.4 years as at 31 December 2019).
Financial calendar 2021 (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)
About Argan
ARGAN is the only French real estate company specialising in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT.
As at 31 December 2020, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 3 million sq. meters, comprising 87 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €3 billion and generating an annualised rental income of €152 million.
ARGAN is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the CAC All-Share and IEIF SIIC France indices. The company opted for the listed real estate investment companies (SIICs) tax regime on 01 July 2007.
www.argan.fr
|
Francis Albertinelli – Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
Marie-Caroline Schwartz – General Counsel
Tel: +33 1 47 47 05 46
E-mail: contact@argan.fr
www.argan.fr
|
Aude Vayre – Media relations
Tel: +33 6 14 64 15 65
Philippe Ronceau – Investor relations
Tel: +33 6 64 12 53 61
E-mail: argan@citigatedewerogerson.com
Attachment
ARGAN
Neuilly-sur-Seine, FRANCE
20210104 - Annual Revenue 2020 - English VersionFILE URL | Copy the link below
Logo ARGAN 2019.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: