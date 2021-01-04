Paris, 4th January 2021 – 17:45

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 28 December 2020 and 31 December 2020









Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website ( http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements , under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback Total 28/12/2020 15,000 8.4893 € 127,340 XPAR Cancellation 15,000 8.4893 € 127,340 € Total 29/12/2020 14,000 8.4326 € 118,057 XPAR Cancellation 14,000 8.4326 € 118,057 € Total 30/12/2020 15,000 8.3841 € 125,762 XPAR Cancellation 15,000 8.3841 € 125,762 € Total 31/12/2020 7,500 8.2285 € 61,714 XPAR Cancellation 7,500 8.2285 € 61,714 € Total 28/12/2020 - 31/12/2020 51,500 8.4053 € 432,872 € Cancellation





Detail transaction by transaction

Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback 28/12/2020 Purchase 491 8.6200 € 4,232.42 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 24 8.6200 € 206.88 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 528 8.6100 € 4,546.08 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 396 8.5700 € 3,393.72 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 186 8.5700 € 1,594.02 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 396 8.5800 € 3,397.68 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 538 8.5700 € 4,610.66 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 240 8.5300 € 2,047.20 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 240 8.5500 € 2,052.00 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 158 8.5500 € 1,350.90 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 389 8.5400 € 3,322.06 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 401 8.5400 € 3,424.54 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 429 8.4500 € 3,625.05 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 472 8.4700 € 3,997.84 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 500 8.4700 € 4,235.00 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 28 8.4700 € 237.16 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 200 8.4800 € 1,696.00 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 100 8.4800 € 848.00 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 354 8.4800 € 3,001.92 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 406 8.4900 € 3,446.94 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 81 8.4800 € 686.88 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 370 8.4800 € 3,137.60 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.4700 € 8,470.00 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 602 8.4700 € 5,098.94 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 9 8.4800 € 76.32 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 73 8.4800 € 619.04 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 8 8.4800 € 67.84 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 314 8.4800 € 2,662.72 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 742 8.4800 € 6,292.16 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 137 8.4800 € 1,161.76 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 429 8.4600 € 3,629.34 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 500 8.4600 € 4,230.00 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 19 8.4600 € 160.74 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 171 8.4600 € 1,446.66 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 2 8.4600 € 16.92 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 191 8.4600 € 1,615.86 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 67 8.4600 € 566.82 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 50 8.4600 € 423.00 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 500 8.4600 € 4,230.00 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 148 8.4600 € 1,252.08 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 111 8.4600 € 939.06 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 594 8.4400 € 5,013.36 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 406 8.4400 € 3,426.64 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 404 8.4200 € 3,401.68 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 575 8.4200 € 4,841.50 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 21 8.4200 € 176.82 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 800 8.4300 € 6,744.00 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 3 8.4300 € 25.29 € XPAR Cancellation 28/12/2020 Purchase 197 8.4300 € 1,660.71 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 89 8.5100 € 757.39 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 385 8.5100 € 3,276.35 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 384 8.5000 € 3,264.00 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 390 8.4900 € 3,311.10 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 398 8.4600 € 3,367.08 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 644 8.5100 € 5,480.44 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 348 8.5200 € 2,964.96 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 20 8.5200 € 170.40 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 182 8.5200 € 1,550.64 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 214 8.5200 € 1,823.28 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 493 8.4800 € 4,180.64 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 376 8.4400 € 3,173.44 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.4300 € 8,430.00 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 422 8.4100 € 3,549.02 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 336 8.4400 € 2,835.84 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 422 8.4400 € 3,561.68 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 545 8.4400 € 4,599.80 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 361 8.4600 € 3,054.06 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 87 8.4300 € 733.41 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 482 8.4300 € 4,063.26 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 392 8.4400 € 3,308.48 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 540 8.4200 € 4,546.80 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 384 8.4000 € 3,225.60 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 367 8.3800 € 3,075.46 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 361 8.3800 € 3,025.18 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 76 8.3800 € 636.88 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 371 8.3800 € 3,108.98 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 143 8.3900 € 1,199.77 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 138 8.3900 € 1,157.82 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 128 8.3900 € 1,073.92 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 128 8.3900 € 1,073.92 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 394 8.4000 € 3,309.60 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 380 8.4000 € 3,192.00 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 186 8.4000 € 1,562.40 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 434 8.4000 € 3,645.60 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 18 8.3800 € 150.84 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 503 8.3800 € 4,215.14 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 135 8.3800 € 1,131.30 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 237 8.3900 € 1,988.43 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 17 8.3900 € 142.63 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 90 8.3900 € 755.10 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 780 8.3800 € 6,536.40 € XPAR Cancellation 29/12/2020 Purchase 220 8.4000 € 1,848.00 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 410 8.4300 € 3,456.30 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 196 8.3900 € 1,644.44 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 188 8.3900 € 1,577.32 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 495 8.4600 € 4,187.70 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 624 8.5100 € 5,310.24 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 114 8.5100 € 970.14 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 491 8.5000 € 4,173.50 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 4 8.4600 € 33.84 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 788 8.4600 € 6,666.48 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 664 8.4300 € 5,597.52 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 665 8.4300 € 5,605.95 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 402 8.4100 € 3,380.82 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 35 8.4100 € 294.35 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 83 8.3700 € 694.71 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 313 8.3700 € 2,619.81 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 425 8.3700 € 3,557.25 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 813 8.3500 € 6,788.55 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 187 8.3500 € 1,561.45 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 685 8.3600 € 5,726.60 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 315 8.3600 € 2,633.40 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 411 8.3500 € 3,431.85 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 312 8.3500 € 2,605.20 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 253 8.3500 € 2,112.55 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 512 8.3700 € 4,285.44 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 396 8.3500 € 3,306.60 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 274 8.3500 € 2,287.90 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 330 8.3500 € 2,755.50 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 378 8.3600 € 3,160.08 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 323 8.3500 € 2,697.05 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 677 8.3500 € 5,652.95 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 181 8.3500 € 1,511.35 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 293 8.3500 € 2,446.55 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 47 8.3300 € 391.51 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 261 8.3300 € 2,174.13 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 692 8.3300 € 5,764.36 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 512 8.3300 € 4,264.96 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 99 8.3400 € 825.66 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 601 8.3400 € 5,012.34 € XPAR Cancellation 30/12/2020 Purchase 551 8.3400 € 4,595.34 € XPAR Cancellation 31/12/2020 Purchase 465 8.2000 € 3,813.00 € XPAR Cancellation 31/12/2020 Purchase 15 8.2100 € 123.15 € XPAR Cancellation 31/12/2020 Purchase 601 8.2100 € 4,934.21 € XPAR Cancellation 31/12/2020 Purchase 618 8.1900 € 5,061.42 € XPAR Cancellation 31/12/2020 Purchase 500 8.2600 € 4,130.00 € XPAR Cancellation 31/12/2020 Purchase 107 8.2600 € 883.82 € XPAR Cancellation 31/12/2020 Purchase 372 8.2600 € 3,072.72 € XPAR Cancellation 31/12/2020 Purchase 1 8.2700 € 8.27 € XPAR Cancellation 31/12/2020 Purchase 285 8.2700 € 2,356.95 € XPAR Cancellation 31/12/2020 Purchase 168 8.2600 € 1,387.68 € XPAR Cancellation 31/12/2020 Purchase 32 8.2600 € 264.32 € XPAR Cancellation 31/12/2020 Purchase 595 8.2600 € 4,914.70 € XPAR Cancellation 31/12/2020 Purchase 511 8.2500 € 4,215.75 € XPAR Cancellation 31/12/2020 Purchase 11 8.2600 € 90.86 € XPAR Cancellation 31/12/2020 Purchase 485 8.2600 € 4,006.10 € XPAR Cancellation 31/12/2020 Purchase 234 8.2300 € 1,925.82 € XPAR Cancellation 31/12/2020 Purchase 2,500 8.2100 € 20,525.00 € XPAR Cancellation





CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS



Thomas JACQUET

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58

thomas.jacquet@coface.com Benoit CHASTEL

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28

benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)

FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)

Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021

H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)

9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

